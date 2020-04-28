For Immediate and Sympathetic Help, better known as FISH, “envisions Fauquier County as a place where no one goes hungry and anyone in need has a place to turn.” The group has been faced with new challenges because of the current COVID-19 health crisis.
The FISH team of volunteers has managed to maintain its mission of feeding those in need despite increased demand and diminishing supplies, but the group is putting out a call for donations. A county-wide food drive will take place on Friday, May 8, Fauquier County School Division spokeswoman Tara Helkowski said in a press release.
The release explained that when the announcement was made on March 13 to close schools, FISH volunteers developed a plan to continue its Weekend Power Pack program. The generosity of the PATH Foundation, No Kid Hungry, and many private donors, has allowed FISH to provide Weekend Power Pack families with five days worth of food each week.
Since the shutdown began, FISH has distributed more than 1,700 bags of food to families enrolled in the program, as well as to those requesting help through the FCPS Nutrition Hotline. Despite generous grants and donations, FISH is struggling to source items needed, the press release said.
Details about the one-day food drive
Drop off times: 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, May 8
Drop off locations: Fauquier, Kettle Run, or Liberty high schools
Drop off options: Those wishing to donate are asked to look for a bus with tables and cones near the main entrance of the school.
- Trunk -- Cones will be set up near the donation buses. Donors may put donations in their trunk, pull up, pop their trunk, and a volunteer will pick up the donation.
- Table – A table will be placed near the buses. Donors may park and place donations on the table for volunteers to collect.
Items needed: Macaroni and cheese, canned tuna or chicken, cereal, oatmeal, pasta and pasta sauce (must be in a plastic jar or metal can).
An Amazon wish list has been set up for those interested in donating online. Email kmcauliffe@fcps1.org or call 540-422-7110 for more information.
