Fauquier County Fire Chief Darren L. Stevens will retire as of March 31 after an almost 35-year career with the county, according to a Feb. 17 press release from County Administrator Paul McCulla.
Stevens began his career in Fauquier County during his time with the United States Army working at Vint Hill Station; at the same time, he served as a volunteer firefighter with the Warrenton Volunteer Fire Company.
In 1988, he was hired by the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office working in the patrol division. Stevens moved to the newly created Fauquier County Department of Fire and Emergency Services in 1995, where he worked as a paramedic, training officer, captain, fire marshal and assistant chief before being hired as the fire chief in August 2016.
“Being part of this organization and watching it grow from three mobile paramedics to over 150 highly skilled and dedicated first responders has been an incredible journey,” Stevens said. “Leading this group for the past seven years has been both an honor and privilege. How blessed have I been to be able to work every day and know that I am part of something that strives to make a positive impact in our community each day.”
“For 35 years Darren Stevens has faithfully and selflessly served the citizens of Fauquier County, keeping us safe and healthy. During his tenure, Darren served in all aspects of our Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management, rising from the rank of paramedic to Fire Chief,” said McCulla. “I wish to applaud Darren for his years of service and steady leadership of the department during a period change and growth.”
McCulla added, “I also wish to personally thank him for helping me in my role as county administrator. He will be remembered for his steady leadership, can-do attitude and ever-present smile. On behalf the county organization and the citizens, I wish Darren all the best in his future endeavors.”
