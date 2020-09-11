This morning, nine students in the Fauquier County Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management Recruit School were joined by 12 staff members in a 110-flight stair climb in remembrance of the first responders who lost their lives in the 9/11 terror attacks in 2001.
Battalion Chief Dale Kidwell said that the tribute took 70 minutes to complete and included 30 circuits up and down the bleachers at Fauquier High School; each circuit was four times up and down the bleachers.
The students – ranging in age from 18 to 43 -- completed the task in full gear and carried the American flag on their journey. Kidwell pointed out that since the youngest recruit just turned 18 on Aug. 1, “he wasn’t even around when 9/11 happened.”
Kidwell said that DFREM’s Recruit School is a training program for candidates who have already successfully completed the hiring process. The training varies depending on the certifications that the recruits come in with, but when they finish, they have all the certifications they need to work as firefighters and emergency medical technicians, Kidwell explained.
The current class includes 20 weeks of education. They will graduate Oct. 9.
