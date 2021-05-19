Fauquier farmers markets have room for growth, need more coordination, study finds

Two new farmers markets, in Marshall and Upperville, kicked off last week, adding to the county’s three existing farmers markets. Those existing markets experienced “explosive” growth in demand during the pandemic, a study commissioned by county supervisors found. With more investment and coordination, the study concluded, there’s room for even more growth in Fauquier’s farm market scene.
The results of the study were presented to supervisors at a work session last week. Existing markets in Warrenton, Remington and The Plains have room to expand their reach and revenue, especially with more staffing, county-wide coordination and better marketing, the study found. (The report didn’t take into consideration the two new markets, since they had not yet opened when the study was completed in April.)
“[E]ach market said they could significantly expand their operations if they had more staff, funding, marketing support and overall resources,” the report summarizes.
“Coordinated marketing was the most cited need that could bolster the county’s existing markets,” the report adds. “This sentiment was shared by the market managers as well as current market vendors interviewed. Vendors stressed the need for more marketing of existing markets and for collaborative promotion of all the county’s farmers markets.”
The study was funded by a grant from the Virginia governor along with a grant from the PATH Foundation and a allocation from county supervisors. West Virginia-based company Downstream Strategies was commissioned to conduct the study and produce the resulting report, which was based on interviews and surveys of residents, farmers, market managers and other stakeholders along with economic and demographic data.
Many Fauquier residents who live near a regularly held farmers market apparently don’t know that the market exists, a survey of residents found, indicating the need for more efficient public outreach. Additionally, only about 5% of the county’s farms participate in a farmers market in Fauquier County, the study also found, indicating there is room for improving outreach to local agricultural producers.
To this end, the report recommends establishing a county-wide committee with stakeholders from the markets, farms, county and town governments and nonprofits like the PATH Foundation. The goal would be to pool resources and advertise the markets more efficiently, tapping into what the report characterizes as a potentially bigger customer base in the area.
Scott District Supervisor Holder Trumbo said Monday that, in his experience, Fauquier residents of all stripes would take advantage of a more robust farmers market scene. He was especially buoyed by the success of the first Marshall Farmers Market held Friday on Main Street. (The market took place in the parking lot of his business, H&H Auto Garage.)
“There was an incredible cross section of people there [on Friday]. There were long-time Marshall residents and people I had never seen before. It was a complete quilt work of society,” Trumbo said, which to him shows the widespread appeal of a vibrant market. Going forward, he said, “the biggest thing is not to compete [among markets], but to complement,” he added, echoing similar guidance from the Downstream Strategies report.
Another focus of the report is staffing; a bigger budget for paid farmers market coordinators would allow the markets to “flourish well beyond their current limitations,” the report says. “The Warrenton and Archwood (The Plains) markets have dedicated, paid market managers, and ‘the return on investment on their modest salaries has been almost incalculable.’”
The Remington market, on the other hand, is run by volunteers from the Remington Community Garden. “[S]taffing or simply organized support for the Remington market could result in incredible advancement for this up-and-coming market. Similarly, funds for additional staff at the county’s two larger markets could yield comparable returns.”
Trumbo said coordination among markets and advertising to potential vendors and customers could be improved, but he wasn’t sure if creating a full-time county market coordinator, for instance, would be warranted right now. Instead, he suggested in the short term it might be more appropriate to create a more direct role for the county’s community development department to help coordinate and advertise the markets.
Supervisor Chris Granger (Center District) said he would be open to investing county resources into staff support. "A staffer might be something we could partner with the ag community and PATH on," he said Tuesday, adding hiring an outside contractor to support existing market managers might make sense.
Marshall District Supervisor Mary Leigh McDaniel generally agreed. “At this point, I don’t think hiring a full-time person for the county makes sense. I think the county can provide more meaningful support in other ways,” she said.
But in the long term, Lee District Supervisor Chris Butler said Monday, “I think at some point we’re probably going to get to the point where … we have someone [on staff] who is solely committed to the farm markets.”
Additionally, the report recommends two major items that would require significant financial investment.
The first is a permanent building or covered pavilion for a year-round in-person market in Warrenton, the most robust market in the county. That would be the “next logical step” for the weekly market, the report says, building on a well-received pilot winter market held weekly earlier this year at the Warrenton Community Center.
Trumbo praised the success of this year’s winter market in Warrenton, saying it is a sustainable model in his view. He said he hopes the latest federal allocation of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act -- $13.8 million over the next year – can go toward funding bigger projects like a permanent covered pavilion. The county budget office will present a spending plan for the federal funds this summer, and Trumbo said he hopes more clear guidance about allowable uses of the funds is available by then from the U.S. Treasury.
Farmers markets are good investments not just for local vendors, but for the community as a whole, Trumbo emphasized. “People … want to be comfortable and have a festival-type atmosphere when they are shopping,” he said. The goal of a farmers market should be to “make something that is a chore fun.”
Granger also expressed support for the idea of a year-round, covered market space in downtown Warrenton. "There is a lot of synergy with Main Street at the current Warrenton location and would not want to lose that," he explained.
The creation of a unified online platform for selling local agricultural products is the other major long-term expenditure suggested by the report. The idea is “a sensible way” to promote local produce sales without competing with in-person markets, the report says.
The demand for online ordering has increased during the past year, the report notes. “The pandemic has radically changed the way people shop, and farmers markets scrambled in 2020 to shift their market ordering and sales online in order to accommodate consumer demand and public health and safety restrictions.” The report suggests the county’s markets pool their resources to build a unified online ordering platform.
Butler said he is also supportive of creating an online sales platform but emphasized the issue of limited meat processing facilities and cold storage in the area makes it more difficult for meat producers to sell online, since there are few places to store meat products for online orders. That problem needs to be addressed before an online marketplace would be feasible, he said.
He also thinks a year-round market is viable, though any specifics would need to be worked out with Warrenton officials, he said. He especially credited Warrenton Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer, Warrenton Farmers Market Manager Natalie Ortiz and Experience Old Town Warrenton Director Charity Furness for the success of the Warrenton market. Any coordinated county-wide effort needs to involve them, he said.
More broadly, Butler added, he is confident Fauquier residents will continue to look to local food producers for at least some of their needs and the county should do what it can to help. “People have formed these relationships with these vendors,” he said.
McDaniel said she is open to the idea of both a permanent space for a year-round market in Warrenton and an online sales portal. She wants to focus on finding private-public partnerships to make those a reality, mentioning the PATH Foundation specifically. “We would do everything we can to minimize the impact on taxpayers,” she said.
A statement from the PATH Foundation on Monday said the organization is committed generally to promoting local food sales, but it is too early to commit to any of the ideas mentioned in the Downstream Strategies report. “We’ve funded the farmers market previously, and we believe that access to locally grown and healthy food is important to our mission. Certainly, the Warrenton Farmers Market was a bright spot this past year during the challenging days of the pandemic,” the statement said.
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
