Fauquier F.I.S.H. received a donation of 2,500 pounds of frozen salmon fillets from Kvarøy Arctic, a sustainable salmon farm located in Norway. F.I.S.H. has shared the salmon with Rappahannock Food Pantry, Community Touch, Culpeper Food Closet, Seven Loaves Services and Fauquier Community Food Bank.
This contribution was made possible by Fauquier resident Anita Parris Soule. Soule develops recipes for Kavrøy Arctic and promotes them on her social media accounts. As part of the company's effort to work with food banks across the U.S. during the pandemic, Kvarøy offered to donate the salmon to a charity of Soule's choosing.
Fauquier F.I.S.H. Executive Director Kathryn Lamonia initiated a collaboration with the Piedmont Environmental Council to ensure the donation reached the greatest number of food-insecure people in Fauquier County. "Since I started as the Director of F.I.S.H., I've really enjoyed building this partnership with PEC. When we were approached about the salmon donation, it seemed like a natural fit to reach out to PEC to partner with them once again. It benefits the entire community and fosters a sense of camaraderie between those seeking to reduce food-insecurity in our local communities," Lamonia said.
