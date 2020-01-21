Fauquier Excellence in Education Foundation can now accept online donations to support after-prom events for Fauquier, Kettle Run and Liberty high schools and the graduation celebration at Southeastern Alternative School.
In a news release, the foundation said it is proud to support the “free teen-appropriate [that] parties provide entertainment, food, drinks and prizes for students to enjoy post-prom” and to support Southeastern Alternative School with its year-end graduation celebration.
“Each school relies solely on donations to cover event costs,” the news release said.
In an effort to make donating more convenient, the foundation is now accepting online donations.
“New this year, the Foundation can accept online donations offering convenience for anyone wishing to donate with a credit card,” the news release said.
Donors will be asked to select a school to support during the online checkout process. If no school is chosen, then donations will be shared equally among the four schools.
Donations can be made online at www.fauquiereie.org.
Fauquier High School’s prom is Saturday, April 18, and Liberty and Kettle Run will both hold their proms on Saturday, April 25.
For more information contact: at Fauquier High School, Nancy Griffin-Bonnaire at ngeebee@hotmail.com; at Kettle Run High School, Leslie Cox at Leslie.p.cox@comcast.net; at Liberty High School, Michelle Clark at libertyhsap@gmail.com, and at Southeastern Alternative School, Shelly Neibauer at sneibauer@fcps1.org.
Fauquier Excellence in Education is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization “dedicated to creating, enriching and expanding educational opportunities for
Fauquier County Public Schools, teachers and students,” according to the news release. Donations are tax-deductible.
