Fauquier County is establishing temporary internet “hotspots” at various locations in the county this week, as a resource for those without high-speed connections at home, according to Cedar Run District Supervisor Rick Gerhardt.
The public will be able to access Wi-Fi from their parked cars at five different locations beginning this week: the commuter lot at Va. 605 and U.S. 29 in Warrenton; the commuter lot at Va. 28 in Midland; the WARF parking lot in Warrenton; the Warrenton-Fauquier Airport parking lot in Midland and the parking lot at Monroe Park in Goldvein.
Another access point located at the Warrenton water tower may be live this week, Gerhardt said. Other access points at public schools are planned to go live early as next week, he added.
“We don’t want anybody leaving their cars. We want people to maintain social distancing,” Gerhardt emphasized. The goal of the hotspots, he said, is to provide a place where residents affected by disruptions to schools and businesses caused by COVID-19 can go to access the internet while adhering to guidelines meant to prevent the spread of the virus.
“It’s open and it’s free,” said Gerhardt of the internet connection that will be available at the various access points, which will utilize commercial Wi-Fi equipment designed for outdoor use.
Gerhardt thanked broadband company Datastream, who he said would provide the bandwidth for the project at no cost, for their role in the initiative. The county is covering the cost of the equipment and its installation, with help from a $70,000 grant from the PATH Foundation.
Other public Wi-Fi options
Although Fauquier public libraries are not currently open to the public – curbside pickup is available at the Warrenton and Bealeton locations - all three public library locations have free Wi-Fi that is available to the public from outside the building, according to Lisa Pavlock, the library system’s public information coordinator.
The networks are password protected, Pavlock said, but the passwords are posted on the doors of the Warrenton, Bealeton and Marshall libraries. Wi-Fi at the Warrenton library is only accessible during the library’s normal hours of operation.
Another possibility for free Wi-Fi is accessing the internet at a public school building. Fauquier County Public Schools’ website suggests those in need of internet access “[p]ark next to one of our school buildings to access the FCPS guest network.”
Comcast Xfinity, which operates a network of Wi-Fi hotspots at businesses and outdoor locations, has made accessing those networks free during the COVID-19 pandemic. Consumers can find a nearby Wi-Fi location using an interactive map at wifi.xfinity.com.
Comcast is also offering the first two months free to new customers who qualify for its Internet Essentials service.
Internet Essentials is available to residents who are eligible for some government assistance programs; after the two-month introductory period, the service is $9.95 per month, plus tax, for residents who qualify for the service. More information about the service can be found at internetessentials.com.
According to the consumer information website BroadbandNow, Comcast cable internet service is available to 71.5% of Fauquier residents.
Reach Coy Ferrell@cferrell@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.