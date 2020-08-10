As Fauquier County Schools prepare to open Aug. 24 in a blended learning environment, Fauquier Education Association representatives say they still have concerns about safety for teachers and staff, as well as for the children who will be in the county’s school buildings.
Children whose families have opted for in-person learning will attend school -- starting Aug. 24 -- two days a week, either Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday. Students will receive remote instruction on the days they are not physically in school. Teachers will hold office hours on Wednesdays to help children who are learning remotely. Wednesdays will also give custodial staff time to thoroughly clean the school buildings.
One of the most pressing concerns, said FEA President Lauren Brill, is that teachers who are teaching remotely will be required do so from public school buildings.
Brill explained that teachers who were selected to teach classes 100% virtually “have to report to a building to teach virtually … they (the teachers) are still going to get exposed [to the virus] …”
She said that those teachers wonder, “What’s the point of doing virtual teaching?”
Brill said that she and FEA vice president Bobby Jenkins had an opportunity to sit down Thursday with Superintendent of Schools David Jeck, senior staff members, human resource representatives and school board members Duke Bland (Marshall District) and Donna Grove (Cedar Run District). Brill said, “The FEA feels pleased that we were able to sit down and discuss some of our major concerns and tease through what needed to be clarified or explained by FEA, the school board and senior staff in regards to many concerns and questions by all.”
Brill said she was able to express concerns about staff members being in school buildings during Wednesday cleaning days and asked questions about what COVID-related communication will be disseminated. She also told those at the meeting that FEA members are concerned about the four schools in the county that don’t have plasma ventilation systems. “Staff are looking into buying their own air filters for their classrooms … with their own money,” she said.
The 500-member FEA favors a 100% virtual learning environment for the fall. Brill said, “We feel that FEA was able to talk about our 100% virtual plan and explain the process to them in person on how we got to that decision and answer their questions about that. We also know that the senior staff and school board members were meeting today [Thursday] to discuss updated research around COVID, current data, protocols and their current plans with the hybrid model around the virtual teaching piece, transportation and other things … Overall, we felt that they heard the concerns that were brought to the table.”
Brill said FEA members are continuing to reach out with their concerns and personal thoughts to members of the school board. She added that the news that three members of the Bradley Elementary School staff tested positive for COVID-19 “does strengthen again our position to continue to support the 100% virtual reopening.”
Schools spokeswoman Tara Helkowski said that the reopening will be discussed at a Aug. 10 school board meeting (7 p.m. in the Fauquier High School cafeteria), but the meeting with the FEA will not be a part of that discussion.
Legal advice
Last week, the FEA shared advice from the Virginia Education Association legal department that suggested that members:
Update or write a will.
Settle healthcare directives. (For instance, a living will.)
Designate a power of attorney.
Update health benefits.
Update beneficiaries on policies.
Check financial accounts and consider adding a co-owner, authorized signatory and or survivor.
Make copies of health, life and disability insurance policies.
Brill said that before the communication was sent out, several members had reached out asking for it. She said, “We felt that as their union it was important to provide them these resources and communication so that they could be proactive and use it if they so desired before returning to work.”
She admitted, “I can say it was a very hard email to write and send… Members are very scared and worried about themselves and their families and rightfully so!
“As we said before, it's only a matter of time, and we're seeing that scary reality here now …” She said that the situation at Bradley Elementary was “a huge wake up” call to many in the community.
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.