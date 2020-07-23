A Fauquier County deputy has tested positive for COVID -19, according to Fauquier County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Steve Lewis.
Lewis said that the deputy was exposed to the novel coronavirus "in a non-work related environment." Contact tracing is being conducted internally and externally; those individuals he had close contact with are being notified.
Lewis confirmed that the FCSO "is following all the proper protocol and procedures to ensure this exposure has not affected any other personnel, families or the general public."
No other information was released about the deputy or his condition.
