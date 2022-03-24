Now-former Fauquier County Sheriff’s Deputy Brock Smith, 25, is the focus of a criminal investigation after his cruiser struck a civilian vehicle on U.S. 17 Feb. 25, killing Mary and Brian Dangerfield a short distance from their home. Smith had not been charged as of March 23. An attorney for the couple’s estate said Wednesday that the family plans to pursue civil litigation.
Smith is no longer employed with the sheriff’s office, according to an email sent by Sheriff Jeremy Falls on Wednesday. Smith has been a sworn deputy since November of 2019, according to documents filed in Fauquier County Circuit Court.
Smith was driving his department-issued 2014 Dodge Charger northbound on U.S. 17 “at a high rate of speed and was found not to have emergency equipment activated at the time of the collision,” according to a search warrant affidavit filed March 1 by a state police investigator. The search warrant cites an investigation into alleged “reckless driving.”
A March 7 state police crash report obtained by the Fauquier Times alleged that Smith was driving 100 m.p.h. on a section of highway between Morrisville and Goldvein when his vehicle struck a 2018 Toyota Camry occupied by Mary and Brian Dangerfield, both of whom died as a result of their injuries. The speed limit on that stretch of U.S. 17 is 55 m.p.h.
The Camry, driven by Brian Dangerfield, was attempting to cross the highway to turn left onto the highway from a small subdivision where the couple lived, according to the crash report. Brian Dangerfield died at the scene and Mary Dangerfield died later that day after being transported to a hospital.
The state police rejected a March 7 public records request from the Fauquier Times seeking more information about the crash, citing an “open/active criminal investigation.”
The sheriff’s office announced Feb. 28 that Smith had been placed on administrative leave while the agency conducts “an internal review of the incident, pursuant to sheriff’s office policies and procedures.” Falls refused to say Wednesday whether Smith violated any department policies.
Civil lawsuit may be imminent
Virginia Beach-based attorney Jeffrey Breit is representing the Dangerfields’ estate. In a March 17 letter to county officials, he wrote that “a claim is being made for personal injuries, wrongful death and other damages resulting from this incident.”
Breit sent a separate notice to the county advising the preservation of all records related to the incident ahead of potential litigation, he told the Fauquier Times on Wednesday.
After meeting with the family this weekend, Breit will draft a civil complaint and send it to attorneys representing the county, he said. The county could then opt to settle the matter outside of court before the case is filed, he added.
“This is a case that will be against an officer acting in a grossly negligent way,” Breit said. He said that there is video, GPS tracking data and a “black box” from Smith’s cruiser, all of which recorded evidence related to the crash.
Breit said that, based on his understanding, Smith was responding to a call for service without authorization. He also said that Smith had been traveling at 100 m.p.h. “for a long period of time” before striking the Dangerfields’ vehicle. Smith had “voluntarily dispatched himself” to a call, adding that Smith was “told he was too far away … and no longer needed,” Breit said.
“It was basically an accident waiting to happen,” Breit claimed.
Falls refused to comment on these allegations.
