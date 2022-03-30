Fauquier deputies violated man’s constitutional rights with ‘unlawful’ arrest, judge rules

A federal judge has ruled in favor of a man who claimed deputies from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office illegally arrested and assaulted him in violation of the Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The parties may now settle out of court or, if negotiations fail, let a court decide the deputies’ financial liability, which would be paid from a state insurance fund.
Fauquier deputies Creston Irby, Andrew McCauley and Lucas Jacobs arrested Matthew Souter, of The Plains, on Nov. 10, 2018, after a dispute between Souter and one of Souter’s tenants. Souter was charged with violating a protective order and fleeing from law enforcement; those charges were ultimately dropped.
U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis, III ruled last week that the charges against Souter were invalid, that the deputies obtained an arrest warrant based on an irrelevant criminal statute and that they “unlawfully arrested [Souter] … in the absence of probable cause.”
The deputies maintained throughout the case that they should not be held liable.
Ellis had repeatedly urged the parties to settle out of court, saying that the facts of the case were undisputed and that the deputies clearly knew — or should have known — that they were acting outside the law. “It’s one thing to make a mistake of law or fact, but this isn’t a mistake; this is a blunder,” Ellis told the attorneys at a hearing in September 2021, according to the official transcript.
Ellis also dismissed the deputies’ claims that they were exempt from civil liability due to “qualified immunity,” a legal doctrine that often protects public employees from lawsuits if they were acting in an official capacity.
“I’m unclear, Mr. Krone, why you think qualified immunity has anything in the world to do with this,” Ellis told Philip Krone, one of the attorneys for the Virginia Division of Risk Management, which provided the deputies’ legal defense.
“[The deputies] made a mistake; they shouldn’t have made the mistake; it has nothing to do with unclear law. It has nothing to do with the situation where a law enforcement officer has to exercise judgement in a particular situation that the law hasn’t covered. This is a straightforward sort of thing,” Ellis told Krone.
“[The lawsuit] ought to be settled. You all don’t need to spend time on this. [Souter] shouldn’t have been arrested,” Ellis added at another point.
But attorneys for Souter and the deputies failed to come to an out-of-court agreement, leading Ellis to issue an 18-page ruling on March 23.
The deputies violated Souter’s constitutional protection against “unlawful arrest, unreasonable seizure and excessive use of force,” Ellis ruled. The opinion also stated that the deputies were civilly liable for “false arrest” and “assault and battery” under Virginia law. Ellis dismissed a claim that Souter had been the object of “malicious prosecution.”
Details of the Souter case
The 2018 arrest came after Souter had allegedly violated the terms of an emergency protective order that one of his tenants had obtained against him.
A day after Irby and McCauley served the order to Souter, the electricity and water went out in the tenant’s rented room. The tenant called the police and claimed that Souter had cut off her power and water and that by doing so had violated the protective order. (Souter’s attorneys said that he had not cut off the tenant’s utilities, pointing out that the residence is in a poor state of repair and that utility outages are common.)
Based on the tenant’s accusations, Jacobs went to a magistrate and obtained an arrest warrant against Souter. Jacobs claimed that Souter’s alleged actions had violated the terms of the protective order.
Irby, McCauley and Jacobs then came to Souter’s home to arrest him. Souter resisted, and McCauley used a stun gun to subdue him, according to Ellis’ ruling. Souter sustained injuries and was bleeding from the head as the deputies took him into custody.
But even if Souter’s alleged actions had violated the order — and the federal judge emphasized repeatedly that they would not, even if true — Jacobs cited the wrong criminal statute in asking the magistrate for criminal charges, Ellis ruled.
Each of the three deputies “knew or reasonably should have known that there was no valid basis for the issuance of a warrant against [Souter] because [Souter] was not alleged to have engaged in any acts of threat, force or violence” that would have violated the protective order, according to the ruling.
Further, Ellis wrote, the deputies each knew or should have known that Jacobs had cited the wrong statute to charge Souter in the first place. And regardless of whether Souter resisted arrest or not, the deputies’ use of force against him make them liable for assault and battery, Ellis ruled, because the arrest itself was illegal.
While the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office is not named in the suit, the deputies are covered by a state-run liability insurance policy for sheriff’s deputies and other “constitutional officers,” according to federal court documents. Any financial settlement would be paid out of that fund.
Souter’s attorney, Victor Glasberg, told the Fauquier Times last week that the deputies’ refusal to admit any wrongdoing means that he will push for the largest-possible financial settlement for his client. “The public is going to pay for a much more expensive resolution,” he said. The deputies’ insistence that they did nothing wrong, he added, “raises the stakes from every standpoint — especially a financial one.”
Irby named in separate lawsuit
The 2018 incident is not the only recent case that has landed Fauquier sheriff’s deputies — and Irby specifically — in federal court.
On Sept. 28, 2019 — less than a year after participating in the Souter arrest — Irby arrested a married couple, Greg and Carla Drew, at their Vint Hill home after a neighbor complained to 911 that they were arguing in their driveway. Irby responded to the call and arrested the couple within 75 seconds, using a stun gun on Greg Drew in the process, according to the couple’s court filings.
The Drews alleged that Irby had a non-confrontational conversation with the couple but became agitated when Carla Drew asked him which neighbor called the sheriff’s office. After forcing Greg Drew against a wall and firing his stun gun, Irby then entered the Drews’ home and pointed the stun gun at Carla Drew when she verbally objected to Irby’s treatment of her husband, the couple claimed.
Based on information provided by Irby, a magistrate charged Greg Drew with public intoxication — even after a breathalyzer test found no evidence that he had consumed alcohol, according to the lawsuit — and obstruction of justice by threat or intimidation. Carla Drew was charged with obstruction of justice. All charges against the Drews were later expunged from the record, according to federal court documents.
After their arrest, the Drews were taken to the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center. Garrett Smith, a deputy at the jail, performed a “gratuitous, sexually intrusive search” on Carla Drew after refusing to wait for a female deputy to perform the search as Drew requested, according to the couple’s lawsuit. Greg Drew was not searched at all — either upon his arrest or at the jail — according to the lawsuit.
(Smith’s first name is spelled “Garrett” in sheriff’s office Facebook posts and in circuit court documents; it is spelled “Garret” in federal court documents.)
Irby and Smith were each sued in their individual capacities; the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office was not named as a defendant in the Drews’ lawsuit.
“As a result of Deputy Irby's actions complained of herein, [Gregory] Drew has suffered physical injury,” the original complaint claimed, “and both Drews have suffered humiliation, embarrassment and severe emotional distress, not in the least at having been abused in front of their children.”
The lawsuit further claimed that Carla Drew had “suffered a severe and gratuitous assault and battery on her person, bodily integrity and privacy, and the accompanying humiliation and embarrassment.”
Unlike in the Souter case, a court never made a ruling on the factual merits of the 2019 incident, and attorneys for Irby and Smith denied wrongdoing. But after nearly a year of litigation that included hundreds of pages of arguments and depositions, the parties settled out of court for an undisclosed sum in June 2021. The settlement came just days before the case was scheduled for a jury trial.
Glasberg, who also represented the Drews in their civil case, said that the terms of the settlement did not allow him to disclose how much money the state liability fund paid out due to the case.
“It is a shame that police departments, sheriff’s offices and the Virginia Division of Risk Management insist on defending indefensible law enforcement actions, that the public has to pay for the consequences and that the offending officers typically suffer no adverse professional consequences,” Glasberg said in a statement last week.
The sheriff’s office also declined to disclose the amount paid out as a result of the Drew settlement. “The case was resolved to avoid the cost and expense of litigation,” said FCSO Lt. Col. Chad Brubaker in an email on Tuesday.
Response from the sheriff’s office
In response to a detailed list of questions from the Fauquier Times, Brubaker generally declined to comment about the specifics of the Souter and Drew lawsuits — and the agency’s responses to the incidents.
Brubaker declined to say whether the sheriff’s office altered any policies or procedures in the wake of the Drew and Souter incidents. “The sheriff’s office will take time to review the opinion and make any changes deemed necessary,” he said.
Internal investigations were conducted in response to the incidents, he said. But, he added, “the results are considered a personnel matter,” and he declined to comment further.
When asked for comment on Ellis’ March 23 ruling in the Souter case, Brubaker said that “the sheriff’s office only recently received the opinion and cannot comment at this time.”
Jacobs, McCauley and Smith are each still employed by the sheriff’s office, Brubaker said. Jacobs and McCauley are now detectives and Smith is assigned to the patrol division. Irby left the sheriff’s office in 2019 “to seek employment elsewhere,” Brubaker said.
The Fauquier Times sent the same list of questions to the Virginia Division of Risk Management attorneys representing the deputies but did not receive a response by press time.
(5) comments
How unbelievably sad. I mean this is horrible for Fauquier. Is this why they're raising my property taxes? To pay for LAWSUITS? Civil rights violating Deputy pals and the silent-run 45 MPH over the speed limit double killing Deputy. (No charges filed for the speeder!) I'm shocked. I hope Sheriff Falls is as equally shocked.
They always claim that these lawsuit settlement’s are paid for by insurance. Who pays the insurance? Will these insurance rates go down after these payments! Of course the deputies got a promotion. That’s what happens when you violate someone’s rights. I think the former Sheriff left knowing these cases were coming to light soon. Time to take his promotion now! New Sheriff bread from the same cloth.
Very shameful! When are people going to realize that the police are not here to make friends with you! Why won’t they let us know how much the settlement was? It’s the tax payer's $$ that pay these things.
"Garrett Smith, a deputy at the jail, performed a “gratuitous, sexually intrusive search” on Carla Drew after refusing to wait for a female deputy to perform the search as Drew requested, according to the couple’s lawsuit."
Right! Citizens of Fauquier County. I hadn’t even heard of this Souter case, but if this can happen to what seems like a nice (Drew) family. This can / will happen to each and every one of us.
