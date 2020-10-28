Of the 54,382 registered voters in Fauquier County, 19,164 – 35% -- had already cast an absentee ballot for the 2020 general election as of the morning of Oct. 26, including 12,388 cast in person and 6,776 by mail.
As of Oct. 26, there were 2,907 outstanding absentee ballots – ballots that a registered voter in the county requested be sent to them by mail and have not been completed and returned to the registrar’s office.
In 2016, 38,118 Fauquier County voters cast a ballot in the general election, including 5,169 who voted absentee. Turnout for the 2016 election was 77.4%, up from 75.5% in 2012.
This year, Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. All registered voters have the option of voting at their precinct polling place on Election Day or casting an absentee ballot in person by Oct. 31.
Most registered voters also have the option of casting an absentee ballot by mail; those ballots must have been requested by Oct. 23 and must be received by the registrar’s office – or clearly postmarked – by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.
"Election night will go off as normal,” Fauquier County Registrar Alex Ables said Monday. Despite the high volume of absentee ballots, Ables said he expects all Fauquier County precincts – including the central absentee precinct – to report unofficial results on election night in the same manner as in previous elections.
Because ballots “clearly postmarked” by Nov. 3 and received by the registrar’s office by noon Friday will be counted, those ballots will be added to the official tally. However, Ables said, “We’re not expecting an avalanche of ballots coming in [after Election Day].”
Official election results must be certified by the state board of elections by Nov. 10. Casting more than one ballot during any election is both a state and federal felony.
Voting on Election Day
The overall process for casting a ballot on Election Day is unchanged from previous years. The county’s 20 polling places will be open Nov. 3 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters may cast a ballot only in the precinct where they are registered. (See graphic.)
Voters must have been registered by Oct. 13 to vote in the 2020 general election and must present an acceptable form of identification before casting a ballot.
Acceptable forms of identification include: a Virginia driver’s license or other DMV-issued photo identification; a Virginia voter photo-identification card; a U.S. passport; other photo-identification cards issued by the state or federal government; student identification issued by a U.S. community college or university; a photo-identification issued by an employer and a tribal photo-identification card.
The individual’s voter confirmation documents or a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document containing the name and address of the voter are also acceptable.
Voting in person before Election Day
This election is the first in Virginia in which any eligible voter may cast an absentee ballot with an approved “excuse.” Any voter registered in Fauquier County may cast an absentee ballot in person at any one of three locations through Saturday, Oct. 31. (See graphic.) The same identification requirements apply to in-person absentee voting as on Election Day.
Casting an absentee ballot by mail
Eligible voters wishing to receive an absentee ballot by mail must have requested one by Oct. 23. Any voter who did not request an absentee ballot by that deadline must cast a ballot in person to vote in the 2020 general election.
Generally, the registrar’s office must receive completed mailed absentee ballots by 7 p.m. on Election Day for those ballots to be counted.
Mailed ballots received after this deadline will be counted if they are “clearly postmarked” on or before Nov. 3 and received by the registrar’s office by noon on Friday, Nov. 6. Late ballots that do not meet these criteria will not be opened or counted.
If a voter requests and receives an absentee ballot by mail but later chooses to vote in-person instead, they must bring the absentee ballot received by mail with them to the registrar’s office or polling place. The absentee ballot will be destroyed before the individual is permitted to cast a ballot in person. Otherwise, the individual may only cast a provisional ballot.
