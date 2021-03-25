Fauquier County supervisors approve budget with no real estate tax increase

As expected, Fauquier County supervisors passed a “flat” budget Thursday with no increase to the real estate tax rate, the county’s main source of local revenue. The $340.6 million budget for fiscal year 2022 – which begins July 1 – includes a real estate tax rate of $0.994 for tax year 2021, unchanged from the previous two years.
The budget includes $151 million for the school division operating fund, much of which comes from state and federal sources. The county will contribute $93.1 million in local funds to the public schools, unchanged from FY 2021 and FY 2020.
Using a portion of the approximately $750,000 balance from the FY 2021 budget, the budget resolution approved Thursday included $202,503 for bulk waste receptacles at the county’s five remote collection sites; $484,827 for the second year of salary compression adjustments for county (including school) employees and $8,167 for maintenance of the Rector Tract, a small park in Remington that will soon be the site of a canoe/kayak launch on the Rappahannock River.
Funding for the bulk waste receptacles came after Supervisor Chris Butler (Lee District) pushed for the measure, arguing it was inconvenient for residents living in southern and northern parts of the county to drive to the main landfill in Warrenton to dispose of bulk waste (large items like kitchen or bathroom appliances, pieces of wood or tires).
At a work session on Tuesday, supervisors declined to support additional funding for the registrar’s office, which would have paid for two new employees and a new office site. Supervisors also declined funding for an additional court clerk’s office position and a fueling technician for the Warrenton-Fauquier Airport.
Pay raises likely, but not certain
Pay raises for the approximately 2,650 people employed by the county government – including 1,900 in the school division -- are not included in the budget.
However, supervisors and county staff have emphasized during the budget adoption process that pay raises for county employees are a high priority. County Administrator Paul McCulla advised supervisors and school board members that 2.5% pay increases for all county employees may be feasible after Jan. 1, 2022.
Money is included in the state budget to assist localities in raising salaries up to 5% for some state-supported employees for one year. To receive those funds, however, local governments need to contribute matching local funding. Additionally, the county would need to cover the entire cost of raising pay for non-state-supported positions.
Localities have the entire fiscal year to accept the state funding. According to an analysis by the county budget office, the cost of giving all county employees – including in the school division – a 2.5% raise would be $1.9 million for FY 2022 (assuming supervisors approved the move in January 2022) and $3.7 million per year going forward.
Another factor in pay increases is the updated real estate values that will take affect beginning in tax year 2022, budget director Lisa Henty explained last month. Higher assessment values could give supervisors enough projected future revenue to offset salary increases for county employees beginning in January 2022.
The results of the reassessment, which takes place every four years in Fauquier County, aren’t yet known; Henty explained it’s not possible to project whether real estate values would increase enough to bring in significantly more revenue. But, she said, “if reassessment numbers come in positive, we will propose the increases mid-year, utilizing a portion of the reassessment funds and any offsetting state funds, pending the approval of the board via a budget amendment/presentation.”
On Thursday, Board Chairman Chris Granger (Center District) reasserted his commitment to funding pay raises in January assuming real estate values increase enough to fund the measure.
Five-year capital improvement plan
As part of the budget process, supervisors also approved Thursday a five-year spending plan for capital improvement projects. Little changed from the previous five-year plan, the resolution passed Thursday includes one major new item: $55 million for the construction of a consolidated county courthouse.
Because of the high cost of the courthouse project, county voters would need to approve the funding in a referendum before the project could move forward.
Other major projects -- like the renovation and expansion of Taylor Middle School, phase two of the Central Sports Complex and the construction of a fire and rescue station in Bealeton – are still slated to receive funding before 2026.
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.