Melody Harlan, in sixth grade at Auburn Middle School, placed first in Fauquier County’s 14th annual Spelling Bee, today at Taylor Middle School. Riley Min, in 3rd grade at Greenville Elementary, was runner-up.
Both top tier spellers are Spelling Bee veterans. Melody was the winner of the 2018 Bee and co-winner of the 2019 Bee, both while she was a student at Greenville Elementary.
Riley came in fifth at last year’s Fauquier County Bee.
The 48 participants went 27 rounds; the winning word was “rhodium.”
Both Melody and Riley will continue to the 15th annual Free Lance-Star Regional Spelling Bee to be held in March. The regional winner will be eligible to participate in the 93rd annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort at the National Harbor in May 2020.
