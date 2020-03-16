In a news release Monday, the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office announced the following temporary changes in response to COVID-19:
Response to calls for service:
- Deputies are directed to use social distancing to avoid unnecessary physical contact with anyone not under arrest. This may include keeping a distance of 6 feet or more when possible and avoiding shaking hands with members of the public.
- Deputies may wear Personal Protective Equipment such as masks and gloves when physical contact is necessary.
- Deputies may take offense reports via phone, rather than in person, when possible.
Temporary changes in office services:
- Sheriff’s Office public events, such as town halls and community programs, have been temporarily suspended.
- Fingerprinting and car seat installation/inspection services are suspended.
- The Sheriff’s Office is unable to accept food donations at its office at this time.
- Office visits, tours, ride-along program are suspended.
- Off-duty staffing of special events is suspended.
“The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office takes the health of our deputies, staff and our community seriously,” the news release said. “Due to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus, we have made these changes to protect our deputies and the community.
“The Sheriff’s Office will continue to work with our local, state and federal partners during this time and we will continue to ensure public safety is our top priority in Fauquier County.
