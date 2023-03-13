Sheriff Jeremy A. Falls recently announced he will seek re-election for a full four-year term as sheriff of Fauquier County.
Falls, a Republican, won a special election in November 2022 to fill the unexpired term of former Sheriff Bob Mosier, who resigned Jan. 18, 2022, to take a cabinet position in Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration.
The sheriff's race is among the local elections that will be on the ballot Nov. 7, in this year's general election. No one else has filed so far to run for Fauquier sheriff.
Falls, a Fauquier High School graduate, is a cum laude graduate of the University of Richmond. In May, he will receive his master’s degree in public administration from George Mason University. In addition, he is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and holds graduate certificates of achievement in criminal justice education and key executive leadership from the University of Virginia and American University, respectively, according to a press release from Falls' campaign.
Under Falls leadership over the past year, the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office was re-accredited through the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission, Falls' news release said.
“The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, under the leadership of Sheriff Jeremy Falls, is committed to the idea of professionalism and it was exhibited by his agency and his personnel,” the VLEPSC stated in its final report of re-accreditation, according to Falls' news release. “It is also committed to its service to the community, and to the standards of accreditation.”
In his announcement, Falls said the sheriff’s office continues to fill vacancies and has been successful in retaining personnel due to the initiation of a public safety pay scale.
The mental health co-responder program continues to be successful for the community and is a model for other jurisdictions, Falls' news release said.
Continuing education for staff is another top priority of Falls’ administration. Several deputies on the force have earned college degrees or are working on master’s degrees and leadership certificates. Others are attending national law enforcement academies, his release said.
Falls identified several areas that he plans to focus on in the next term:
- Expanding mental health initiatives by continuing to work with the Fauquier County Community Services Board to obtain more resources for those in need.
- Combatting dangerous drugs by collaborating with community partners and using Opioid Abatement funds.
- Protecting Fauquier’s children by working with parents, teachers and administrators to strengthen the school resource officer and school security officers’ programs.
- Yielding greater transparency by working with community partners to determine if we need to enhance our in-car cameras with the use of body-worn cameras.
