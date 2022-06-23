Michael Guditus, emergency manager with Fauquier County Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management, announced Thursday morning that the county is in the process of declaring a local emergency due to the amount of debris caused by yesterday's storm.
He also explained what the county is doing to assist residents:
- The Fauquier County Corral Farm Recycling and Waste Facility in Warrenton has waived the typical $5 brush fee for residential brush through Saturday, June 25. Material must be delivered by a Fauquier County resident to receive the waiver. The waiver will be restricted to one-ton trucks or smaller vehicles or trailers that are flat, single-axle, 4 ft. X 8 ft., and/or sides no greater than 36 inches high. Debris greater then 12 inches will be accepted.
- In partnership with the Town of Warrenton, the WARF will be open to serve citizens who need to shower or charge their devices. Residents may check in at the front desk. Those taking advantage of the service are asked to bring their own towels and power cords.
Peggy Fox, Dominion Energy's media and community relations manager for Northern Virginia, also provided an update Thursday just before noon.
She said, "We have catastrophic damage in Fauquier County with six broken poles, 20 cross arms and wires down. There are 141 work locations -- that’s huge."
Fox said that crews worked overnight and contractors were called in to help. Customer outages were reduced from 14,000 in Fauquier to 8,700 as of 11 a.m. Thursday, June 23. "We expect to have the majority of customers back tomorrow, but some customers in Fauquier will not get power back until Saturday."
Fox said that the easiest and fastest way to report an outage is on the Dominion Energy mobile app, available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, or at dominionenergy.com, or by calling 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357).
While repair work is being accomplished, residents can:
- Beware of downed power lines. Assume they are energized and dangerous. Very high winds and rain can cause trees and branches to fall, which may bring down power lines. Stay at least 30 feet away and make sure your family, pets and neighbors also avoid the downed wire.
- If you have a generator, be sure it is fueled, tested and properly connected before the severe weather arrives. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions and always operate outdoors with good ventilation. Improper use of a generator could be life-threatening for customers and for line crews working to restore power.
