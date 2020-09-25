The Fauquier County Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard has launched. This morning it shows that there is one positive case at the school division’s central offices and one positive case at Fauquier High School. The date listed for both is Sept. 24.
The dashboard was created, said Superintendent of Schools David Jeck at a Sept. 23 School Board meeting, to provide transparent, up-to-date information about positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the school division.
The data provided will be limited to the location (the school or central office), the number of cases and the date the case was reported. The dashboard does not have separate columns for children and adults, just one slot for "confirmed positives." School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski said that cases in children and adults will not be listed separately, but "Once students are back on Nov. 9, we may decide to break it out."
It is unclear whether the dashboard will be a cumulative count of cases or whether people will be taken off the dashboard once they are no longer testing positive for the virus.
Testing for the novel coronavirus has become exponentially more accessible since the pandemi…
Last week, there were six positive cases confirmed in Building B of the Central Office Complex. It was not considered an “outbreak” by the Virginia Department of Health because the tests taken by those affected were rapid tests, not PCR tests.
There was one outbreak at Bradley Elementary School that involved three staff members, announced on Aug. 6.
On Aug. 17, the school division confirmed one case at Coleman Elementary; one case at Fauquier High was confirmed on Aug. 25.
None of those cases are included on the dashboard.
