smart bus

Students can now access Wi Fi from specially equipped school buses parked at ten locations throughout the county.

 Courtesy Photo

The Fauquier County Public School Division deployed ten school buses equipped with Wi-Fi hotspots to locations throughout Fauquier County this week. Each bus emits a Wi-Fi signal that may be accessed from up to 300 feet away. By launching this fleet of smart buses, FCPS aims to increase student access to learning during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

“Thanks to Dave Graham [executive director for administration and planning] and Cheryl Fisher [director of transportation] for making this happen for our kids. I know families appreciate this resource,” said Superintendent of Schools David Jeck.

In March, FCPS surveyed families to gauge the need for devices and internet access. Schools followed the FCPS Device Distribution Plan to distribute more than 500 Chromebooks to students in April. When more than 400 households responded that they did not have adequate internet access, the school division ordered the Kajeet school bus hotspots. The hotspots were installed on buses, which have been parked in strategic locations.

Smart Bus locations

  • Bus #25 - Sumerduck Ruritan Club, 5341 Sumerduck Road, Remington

  • Bus #32 - Zoar Baptist Church, 11036 Elk Run Road, Catlett

  • Bus #40 - Grace Episcopal Church 6507 Main Street, The Plains

  • Bus #106 - Northern Fauquier Community Park, 4155 Monroe Parkway, Marshall

  • Bus # 138 - Trinity Episcopal Church, 9108 John S Mosby Highway, Upperville

  • Bus #139 - Emmanuel Episcopal Church  9668 Maidstone Road, Delaplane

  • Bus #170 - Markham Commuter Lot, Rt 688/I-66/Beulah Road, Markham

  • Bus #173 - Old Catlett Firehouse, 3558 Catlett Road, Catlett

  • Bus # 175 - Mt. Carmel Church 12714 Elk Run Road, Midland

  • Bus #183 - Marshall Annex, 4133-A Rectortown Road, Marshall

Schools spokeswoman Tara Helkowski said that FCPS staff will monitor Wi-Fi use and make location adjustments as necessary.

“Perhaps, in the future, we can outfit all buses with these devices. Many of our kids have long bus rides and would benefit from having this connectivity,” Jeck said. 

To use the Wi Fi

Students should remain in their vehicles to access the Wi-Fi and are not allowed to board the buses. The signal is available 24 hours a day.

The hotspots broadcast the name Kajeet SmartBus.

The connection requires a password that the school division emailed to FCPS families on May 8.  Students who have forgotten the password should contact their school.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.