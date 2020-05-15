The Fauquier County Public School Division deployed ten school buses equipped with Wi-Fi hotspots to locations throughout Fauquier County this week. Each bus emits a Wi-Fi signal that may be accessed from up to 300 feet away. By launching this fleet of smart buses, FCPS aims to increase student access to learning during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.
“Thanks to Dave Graham [executive director for administration and planning] and Cheryl Fisher [director of transportation] for making this happen for our kids. I know families appreciate this resource,” said Superintendent of Schools David Jeck.
In March, FCPS surveyed families to gauge the need for devices and internet access. Schools followed the FCPS Device Distribution Plan to distribute more than 500 Chromebooks to students in April. When more than 400 households responded that they did not have adequate internet access, the school division ordered the Kajeet school bus hotspots. The hotspots were installed on buses, which have been parked in strategic locations.
Smart Bus locations
Bus #25 - Sumerduck Ruritan Club, 5341 Sumerduck Road, Remington
Bus #32 - Zoar Baptist Church, 11036 Elk Run Road, Catlett
Bus #40 - Grace Episcopal Church 6507 Main Street, The Plains
Bus #106 - Northern Fauquier Community Park, 4155 Monroe Parkway, Marshall
Bus # 138 - Trinity Episcopal Church, 9108 John S Mosby Highway, Upperville
Bus #139 - Emmanuel Episcopal Church 9668 Maidstone Road, Delaplane
Bus #170 - Markham Commuter Lot, Rt 688/I-66/Beulah Road, Markham
Bus #173 - Old Catlett Firehouse, 3558 Catlett Road, Catlett
Bus # 175 - Mt. Carmel Church 12714 Elk Run Road, Midland
Bus #183 - Marshall Annex, 4133-A Rectortown Road, Marshall
Schools spokeswoman Tara Helkowski said that FCPS staff will monitor Wi-Fi use and make location adjustments as necessary.
“Perhaps, in the future, we can outfit all buses with these devices. Many of our kids have long bus rides and would benefit from having this connectivity,” Jeck said.
To use the Wi Fi
Students should remain in their vehicles to access the Wi-Fi and are not allowed to board the buses. The signal is available 24 hours a day.
The hotspots broadcast the name Kajeet SmartBus.
The connection requires a password that the school division emailed to FCPS families on May 8. Students who have forgotten the password should contact their school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.