The Fauquier County School Board got its first look Nov. 14 at a state-mandated policy on the use of sexually explicit materials for classroom assignments. Members agreed to discuss the policy at a summit Nov. 30 and possibly approve it in December.
Under the new policy, parents will get at least 30 days’ notification of the use of any instructional materials with "sexually explicit content" in their children’s assignments. Parents will be able to review the materials. In addition, parents can request alternate assignments. The deadline for approval is Jan. 23, 2023.
“The policy would go into effect immediately upon your adoption, and we will begin working with principals to establish some very basic expectations,” Deputy Superintendent Major Warner said. The idea is to give teachers a basic framework for dealing with assignments that might brush up against the new policy.
For example, a world history assignment might include some “pretty graphic content” that would require teachers to contact parents through Schoology, the division’s learning management system, email or some other method, Warner said.
Warner was uncertain how often such situations might arise. “I will tell you having been a principal 10 years I don’t know of anyone who teaches with sexually explicit material,” Warner said.
Board members said they were comfortable with the policy being placed on the consent agenda for the December meeting. The consent agenda is a tool to streamline meetings by grouping non-controversial items so they can be passed with a single motion and vote.
“It doesn’t look like we’re outright banning anything,” Board Member Stephanie Litter-Reber said. “We’re just making sure that parents are aware they have the opportunity to opt out.”
Vincent Gallo, who is resigning his Scott District seat to make way for recent election winner Clay Campbell, said that since lesson plans are sometimes shared among teachers and schools, he wanted to ensure that if a lesson plan required parental notification at one school, other schools that teach the same lesson also would receive a heads up.
Library books
“Instructional materials” include library books if the books are used to complete assignments or are part of an academic or extra-curricular education program, Warner said. Administrators met with librarians for several hours to discuss how the policy might work in libraries.
“It's not reasonable to expect the librarians (or assistants) to go through and read all these books,” Superintendent David Jeck said. “It’s just not possible, so they’re relying on reviews, typically.”
That is why parental notification is so important, administrators said. One middle school is allowing parents to opt into notifications about the books their children check out. So far, fewer than 15 parents have signed up.
