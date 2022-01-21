Fauquier County’s lawsuit against dirt farmer Mike Hawkins dismissed, but it could resurface

The Supreme Court of Virginia threw Fauquier County officials a curveball last week when it dismissed, for procedural reasons, their appeal of a 20th Circuit Court decision that favored a southern county farmer. The high court said that the circuit court ruling was defective and that it could not be appealed until it was fixed.
The court’s decision leaves in limbo one of several county attempts to rein in farmer Michael Hawkins, who the county claims is illegally taking fill dirt from construction sites onto his property. The county’s battle with Hawkins dates back more than three years and involves numerous citations, zoning appeals and circuit court cases -- several of which are ongoing. Hawkins’s practices have also spawned testy confrontations between him and two neighbors that have wrought more lawsuits and even a nasty war of posted signs.
The case at hand dates back to a judge’s decision made Oct. 13, 2020. A year earlier, a county official had handed Hawkins a stop work order under the county’s Stormwater Management and Erosion and Sediment Control Ordinance. It said he needed to cease accepting truckloads of dirt until he got a land disturbance permit. Hawkins took the matter to circuit court, where Judge Douglas L. Fleming, Jr., summarized the matter succinctly: “A central issue in this case is whether the property is a sod farm or a dump.”
The county’s position was -- and still is -- that Hawkins was running a dump, getting paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to take in huge amounts of dirt from construction sites. But Fleming ruled that Hawkins was using the fill to create a legitimate sod farm. “There is no evidence that the site is a dump,” he wrote. He declared it to be a farm and ruled that such agricultural use exempted it from the erosion and sediment ordinance.
Hawkins has cited Fleming’s ruling again and again in the face of new county challenges. He also used the ruling to ignore the stop work order – though nowhere in his 21-page ruling did Fleming actually dismiss the order.
By 2020, Fauquier County had hired Heather Bardot, a partner in a Fairfax litigation firm, to appeal Fleming’s ruling. Bardot filed her appeal with the state court of appeals, but in May of 2021 the court said it did not have jurisdiction to hear the appeal, and transferred the case to the state supreme court, which added six more months to the process. Finally, on Dec. 9, 2021, a supreme court panel heard arguments on whether it should consider the case.
The three judges mostly listened to the lawyer’s contentions, but one, Justice Cleo Powell, asked a surprising question: Was Judge Fleming’s order really a “final order?” After all, she noted, it never actually dismissed the stop work order, which was the reason the case was brought in the first place. None of the lawyers said they had considered that; after all, Fleming’s ruling of Oct. 13, 2020, was titled “Final Order.”
On Jan. 10, 2022, the supreme court panel dismissed Fauquier’s appeal, saying that Fleming’s order was really not a final order because it “does not dispose of the entire matter before the court.” The state supreme court only hears appeals of final judgments, and, by its reasoning, this was not one.
Hawkins attorney, John Foote, said he would try to get the order fixed – that is, amended to include a dismissal of the stop work order -- so the case could proceed. “We will be asking the circuit court to remedy that error, in short order,” wrote Foote in an email.
Fauquier County Attorney Tracy Gallehr said she would let Foote proceed. She said it could be problematic if Judge Fleming had to consider two requests from opposing parties, and that, since Foote had drafted the order that Fleming had signed, it was his to repair.
“There's no sense in both parties seeking to have Judge Fleming [amend his order] at this point. So, we're just waiting to see ultimately, what John Foote does or doesn't do and respond accordingly,” she said. If Fleming fixes his order, the county could appeal it again to the supreme court.
Hawkins said he was all in favor of getting the Fleming order fixed so the county’s appeal could go forward -- because he was sure he would win. “We don't think they have a leg or an argument to stand on. And we feel that the supreme court is just gonna dismiss it again,” he said.
But win or lose in the high court, other legal issues regarding the Hawkins property remain.
The county has filed two injunctions to try to get him to stop importing dirt. The first of those, filed in March 2021, notes that when Hawkins was cited with fill dirt violations, he appealed to the Fauquier County Board of Zoning Appeals, lost, and then appealed to circuit court. The county wants him to stop importing dirt until the case is resolved. That matter is set for a circuit court hearing Feb. 14 and 15.
In the second case, filed June 17, 2021, the county skipped the violation notices that it knew Hawkins would appeal, and went straight to circuit court. That suit cites a new zoning ordinance that makes any importation of dirt on agricultural property an industrial use, requiring a permit. The county not only asks that he be enjoined from importing dirt, but also asks that he remove all the dirt – estimated at thousands of truckloads -- that he has placed on his property over the past three years. Hawkins is contesting that suit, and no hearing date has been scheduled.
Meanwhile, Hawkins continues to battle his neighbors. They have sued him in state and federal court, and he has countersued. He posted crude signs facing their property on a fence he built, causing them to get a magistrate to file obscenity charges. He was acquitted on those charges last August.
Most recently, a huge plywood sign appeared on the neighbors’ property directing contractors to the “Hawkins Landfill” next door — a reflection of their claim that he is running a landfill and not a sod farm. Hawkins complained that the sign has attracted trash haulers hoping to dump there, which he does not allow. Next to the neighbors’ property, he has erected a flagpole whose flags display insulting messages. One reads “Whiney Lying Bitches.”
Meanwhile, the dirt trucks keep coming. During a reporter’s half-hour visit last week, four trucks arrived. Hawkins said Jan. 12 he had 45 trucks scheduled to arrive just that day. “Actually, I get busier in the winter because nobody else has a place to haul to,” he said. He said his dumping fees have gone up in the winter, from $30 to $50 in the past to now as much as $75 a truckload.
