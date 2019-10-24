Dr. Levi Rizk, D.O., believes that the journey to health can sometimes be a slow journey. “We don’t always get there quickly,” he said. “But working on things together, developing a relationship with patients, brings a higher level of satisfaction.”
Rizk is the medical director of Fauquier County’s Employee Wellness Center, a clinic that provides medical care -- at no charge -- to Fauquier County employees and retirees, including school division staff, the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and Fauquier County Fire and Rescue. Marathon Health has been operating the clinic at 98 Alexandria Pike since April 2018. In August, the Wellness Center began accepting the families of Fauquier employees as well.
“We have seen a lot of families already,” said Rizk. The Employee Wellness Center can treat children 6 years and older.
Rizk and Betheny Schumacher, FNP-BC, are trained in family practice. The staff ordered kid-friendly medications and smaller patient gowns. “We love having them,” he said.
Although the two medical professionals see patients with acute illnesses – respiratory infections, seizures, heart-related concerns – Rizk said they also enjoy the opportunity for one-on-one health coaching. “We like to see ourselves as adjunct to patients’ family physicians.
“There’s an art to meeting people where they are,” said Rizk. “We want to be more than clinicians; we want to make a difference in someone’s life. We have the luxury of being able to spend time with patients to talk about their concerns, to tease out what they already know and what they’d like to address, whether it’s weight loss, stress management, or finding the motivation to exercise and eat right.”
Dan Phillips is school recruitment and teacher certification administrator for Fauquier County Schools.He first started going to the Employee Wellness Center because he was concerned about his heart health. “They did an evaluation and my risk of developing heart disease was 3 percent. I wanted to get it down to 1 percent,” he said.
Phillips tried a weight loss challenge the center was running in January and moved on to monthly one-on-coaching sessions with Rizk. After six months, the 47-year-old lost 45 pounds and was able to stop taking blood pressure medicine. “People who don’t see me all the time don’t recognize me. I was able to lose weight before, but I always gained it back.”
Now that Phillips has reached his goal weight, he continues to touch base with Rizk every few months.
Phillips can’t say enough about Rizk and the Wellness Center. “Dr. Rizk opened my eyes to a healthy lifestyle… We could easily relate and just talk to each other. He was never judgmental. He’d say, ‘This is my opinion. It’s up to you.’”
Phillips added, “Everyone at the Wellness Center is friendly and caring. Any time I call, they get me in, and they take care of me.”
Phillips said, “This is a phenomenal benefit for employees, and some people don’t know about it. When I’m out recruiting, it’s a great selling point.”
Linda Hume, seventh grade English teacher at Warrenton Middle School describes nurse practitioner Betheny Schumacher as a “lifesaver.”
Hume, 52, was in a car accident in June of 2017. “I was in a lot of pain and put on a lot of weight.” She went to the Employee Wellness Center for the first time in June of 2018. “Betheny was amazing,” she said. “She would listen to everything I said and would always have something positive for me to take away -- a recipe … or a new stretching exercise.”
Hume saw Schumacher weekly for eight months. She lost 17 pounds – the amount she gained after her accident -- and learned stretching exercises to reduce her pain. But, Hume said, Schumacher taught her more than healthy habits. “She taught me how to take care of myself. She taught me not to be so hard on myself.”
Hume said she has referred other teachers to the clinic. “The service is so easy to use.” County employees can make appointments through the center’s website or with a phone call.
Hume said that when she learned that families were welcome at the Wellness Center, she made an appointment for her college-bound daughter to get some tips about healthy eating while at school. “Whenever I needed her, Betheny was there. I feel blessed. I needed a Betheny in my life.”
She added, “Teaching is hard. Teaching when you are not feeling well is really hard.”
Rizk said that the Wellness Center has hired another nurse practitioner, who will begin at the Warrenton clinic on Oct. 21.
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.