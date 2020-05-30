Confirmed rabies cases in Fauquier County are on the rise this year. Twelve have been recorded so far in 2020, an increase from the six total cases confirmed in 2019, according to a press release from the Fauquier County Health Department
Raccoons, foxes and cats have been found with rabies this year. (Laboratory testing is only performed if a person or domestic animal has been potentially exposed to rabies.)
State law requires all dogs and cats over the age of four months to be vaccinated against rabies. Feeding stray or feral animals that are not vaccinated may put companion animals at risk for exposure to rabies, according to the VDH press release.
The release explained that rabies is a deadly disease that only affects mammals and is caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system. Once a person or animal starts showing clinical signs of rabies, survival is rare. The rabies virus is in the saliva and the brain of rabid animals. The most common way rabies is transmitted is through the bite of an infected mammal. Rarely, rabies can be transmitted by getting saliva or brain tissue in the eyes, nose, mouth, or in an open wound.
Residents who have been bitten should wash the wound thoroughly with soap and lots of water, according to the VDH. If possible, the animal should be captured under a large box or can. The VDH cautions that residents should not try to pick the animal up or damage the head of any animal that might need to be tested for rabies.
Residents who have been bitten should call an animal control officer to come get the animal and notify their doctor immediately.
The release continued, “Most people know when they have been bitten by a bat, but there are situations in which you should seek medical advice even in the absence of an obvious bite wound, continued the press release. For example, if you wake up to find a bat in your room, see a bat in the room of an unattended child, or see a bat near a mentally impaired or intoxicated person, do not destroy or discard the bat. Call your local health department for advice.”
To report a rabies exposure incident, residents may contact the Fauquier Environmental Health Office at (540) 347-6363, or Fauquier Animal Control at (540) 347-6843.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.