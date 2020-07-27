Fauquier County’s Department of Economic Development was recently awarded a $10,000 grant from the Virginia Tourism Corporation DMO WanderLove Recovery Grant Program, the department announced in a news release.
The new grant was available to Virginia’s Destination Marketing Organizations across the “that have been heavily impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic to fund recovery marketing initiatives,” according to the news release.
A total of $866,504 in marketing grant funds were awarded to 90 Destination Marketing Organizations as part of the DMO WanderLove Recovery Grant program, according to the news release.
The Fauquier County Department of Economic Development will use the VTC WanderLove grant funds “to showcase the many businesses and destinations within Fauquier County that are ideal for an easy day or weekend adventure using radio, video and print advertising,” the news release said.
“Fauquier County is grateful to have received this grant. Our tourism businesses have been working tirelessly to ensure guests can visit with a peace of mind and safely enjoy their experience,” Tourism Coordinator Laura Torpy said in the news release. “Fauquier’s idyllic location makes it an easy drive for day-trippers from all over the region. Visitors can safely enjoy our small towns and villages, farmers markets, restaurants, wineries, breweries and scenic outdoor recreation areas without the hustle and bustle of more populated areas. Fauquier County can certainly offer a sense of calm that many are seeking.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.