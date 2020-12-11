Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday in a press release that Fauquier County and two other counties will each receive a grant of $20,000 from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund Planning Grant program to support local agriculture and forestry initiatives amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to the state grant, the PATH Foundation provided $10,000 in matching funds and the Fauquier County government will contribute $5,000.
In Fauquier County, the grant will be used primarily to fund a study to determine the feasibility of a year-round farmers market.
“The Farmers Market Feasibility study will examine the potential for new farmers markets in the county as well as additions or enhancements to existing markets,” said Ray Pickering, the director of the Fauquier County Agricultural Development Department. “A major part of the study will be surveying of farmers and residents to assess whether there is sufficient interest in creating new markets and is there enough production to support such new markets.”
Grant funds will also be used to explore the possibility of creating a “virtual market platform,” an online portal where local food producers could sell their products directly to consumers.
“We anticipate that surveys will be distributed over the winter, possibly starting in January,” Pickering said.
“As Virginia’s first and third largest industries, agriculture and forestry are vital to the health of our economy, and they have been upended by the pandemic,” said Northam in the press release. “I commend Fauquier, Pulaski and Roanoke counties for identifying innovative ways to support local farm and forest producers in responding to immediate challenges from the current health crisis and creating sustainable industry growth. This assistance will go a long way in moving our recovery forward.”
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services administers the AFID Planning Grant program and accepts applications on a rolling basis. Successful applications demonstrate a clear need, a proposed solution, strong support from local government and the agriculture and forestry community and the ability to provide matching funds.
