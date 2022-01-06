Fauquier County Public Schools closed Friday

Public schools in Fauquier County will be closed to students Friday, Jan. 7 in anticipation of the second winter storm this week.
The school division's second semester had been scheduled to begin Wednesday, but a winter storm Monday and thousands of power outages that resulted from it delayed those plans. Classes are now scheduled to begin Monday, Jan. 10.
Essential school division staff will report to work at 10 a.m. Friday, according to an announcement posted Thursday evening. School offices will open at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.