Hundreds of children received free haircuts, school supplies, vaccinations and other back-to-school necessities in preparation for Aug. 10, the first day of classes for Fauquier County Public Schools.
“It’s a really good turnout,” said Ta’Mia Carrier, a Fauquier County social worker helping to hand out bags full of paper, pencils, glue and other school supplies at Marsh Run Manufactured Home Community in Bealeton. Fewer than 45 minutes into the two-hour event, Carrier and other volunteers had handed out all 50 to 60 bags of school supplies. The supplies were donated by First Baptist Church in Warrenton.
Cars were parked in every nook and cranny of the manufactured-home community, and families streamed toward canopies set up at the edge of a sports field. Parents registered their kids for school, met teachers, learned about 4-H and Scouting opportunities and gathered tickets for a free meal from food trucks at the event. Spicy scents wafted over the canopies.
“I see a lot of my students here,” said Jessie Beard, assistant principal of Mary Walter Elementary School. Despite the heat, her son Lyle was wearing a heavy bobcat costume to greet students. The bobcat is Mary Walter’s mascot.
The Marsh Run fair was one of two Fauquier Public School fairs last week, according to Student, Family & Community Engagement Supervisor Christina Yonkey and Saralyn Aylor, instructional supervisor for world language and ESL. The second fair was in Marshall.
The evening fairs together attracted about 700 to 800 people. Stylists from local salons gave haircuts to about 100 children, and the school supplies were gone in a flash at both fairs. COVID and other school vaccinations were offered, too, but the number of students who received them was not available.
A smaller fair was held at Brumfield Elementary School to reach a daytime audience.
Other back-to-school news
Some classes will be larger than last year
Some Fauquier County schools will see some larger class sizes because of the teacher shortage. The county is short 48 teachers as schools get ready to open.
“Schools are still working through the final details of their master schedules, but there will be impact,” said Tara Helkowski, director of communications and community engagement for Fauquier County Public Schools.
Cedar Lee Middle School construction update
Even though motorists driving past the Bealeton middle school still see a major construction zone, school officials are working overtime to ensure all is as ready as possible when school starts in a week.
The cafeteria serving line, where students line up, choose their meals and pay for them, is not quite ready, said Tom Edwards, director of facilities and construction for Fauquier schools.
“This has been the shortest summer of all time,” he said. “They are running double shifts,” Edwards said of construction teams. “Materials are showing up every day, and they are trying to put it in as fast as they can.”
School officials are prepared to bring students’ meals to Cedar Lee from an off-location instead of cooking it at the school if needed, Edwards said. “We may have to, but we hope not for more than a week.”
The new bus loop and parent drop-off and pickup zones are ready for students and their families, he said.
The kitchen and cafeteria were remodeled as part of the expansion of Cedar Lee to accommodate 1,000 students, up from the current number of slightly more than 600. Twelve to 14 new classrooms will not be ready until fall 2023.
Work on the school’s new auxiliary gymnasium has not begun.
Security vestibules
Work is still under way on controlled entryways at four schools. The entryways, intended to keep intruders out, should be finished by Christmas at the latest, Edwards said. Supply-chain issues are the problem, he said. “We do what we can as the parts come in.” He declined to say which schools still are awaiting vestibules.
Virginia’s Sales Tax Holiday for school supplies
Parents may buy school supplies and other back-to-school necessities without paying sales tax between Aug. 5 and Aug. 7. The holiday covers online and in-store purchases. The eligible items may be found here.
Parents can still register their children for school
Families who are new to Fauquier County can register their students online. See attendance zones, online registration, parent portal accounts, vaccination requirements and more here.
