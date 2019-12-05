A community effort is underway to gather historical records and family histories regarding the Fauquier County Poorhouse, which operated at different locations from the colonial period until 1924.
The goal of The Fauquier Poorhouse Project is to memorialize and document the history of this institution and those who lived there.
Those who have memories or documents, or who may know of family histories and stories about the Poorhouse are urged to contact The Fauquier Poorhouse Project Coordinator Darryl Jenkins at 540-364-6913 or by email at airjenkins@aol.com.
This project is a community effort coordinated by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in concert with the Afro-American Historical Association of Fauquier County and the Fauquier Heritage and Preservation Foundation Inc.
The goals include gathering records, written and oral memories and histories associated with the Poorhouse for a comprehensive paper to be published documenting this unique institution.
In addition, the group hopes to find and digitize records of people who lived at the Poorhouse so that their descendants will be able to find information about their ancestors using internet search engines.
In particular, the project hopes to discover and document the names and stories of the nearly 200 to 300 residents who died at the Poorhouse and were buried in unmarked graves.
There are many opportunities for volunteers to assist with this project. Transcribing handwritten records into a digital database, scanning photos, interviewing community members who have memories of the Poorhouse, and searching for archived county and state records pertaining to the Poorhouse are a few of the areas where volunteers can assist.
For those Fauquier County citizens who lived at the poorhouse, this project will shed light on their lives and help ensure they are not entirely lost in the dust of history.
