The Sheriff’s Office Daily Activity Report, distributed every weekday at about 9 a.m., can be interesting for the big incidents or arrests it reveals.
This past weekend, it revealed something else: at least five complaints – one in Scott District and four in Cedar Run District -- about people not obeying social distancing rules.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued Executive order 55 on March 30. The order demands that “individuals in Virginia shall remain at their place of residence, except as provided below by this Order and Executive Order 53. [Executive Order 53 explains the rules about refraining from gathering 10 or more people together.] To the extent individuals use shared or outdoor spaces, whether on land or on water, they must at all times maintain social distancing of at least six feet from any other person, with the exception of family or household members or caretakers.”
On April 11 and 12, county police received calls from residents who were concerned when they saw groups of people gathering, against the executive order’s requirements.
Sgt. James Hartman, of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, said that in three of the cases around the county, police arrived to find residents who were not in compliance of the order. Officers talked to the residents about the rules and the people dispersed. In two of the cases, there was no violation in evidence by the time officers arrived.
In all cases, Hartman said, residents “were cooperative and were glad we came.”
He said that when the sheriff’s office receives such calls, the aim is to educate. “Our policy is to educate first. If we have repeat offenders, we might look at charging people.” It is a class 1 misdemeanor to violate an executive order, according to the code of Virginia.
Hartman added that the sheriff’s office has also fielded more general complaints about there being too many people on walking trails or in parks, and that people in those outside spaces are not adhering to the guidelines.
He said, “With the weather getting nicer, we may be stepping up the law enforcement presence in those areas to help with that.” He said that the sheriff’s office Bike Patrol could be called in to help with those efforts.
Executive order 55
https://www.governor.virginia.gov/media/governorvirginiagov/executive-actions/EO-55-Temporary-Stay-at-Home-Order-Due-to-Novel-Coronavirus-(COVID-19).pdf
Executive order 53
https://www.governor.virginia.gov/media/governorvirginiagov/executive-actions/EO-53-Temporary-Restrictions-Due-To-Novel-Coronavirus-(COVID-19).pdf
