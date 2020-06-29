Burglary reported in Marshall
A burglar entered Joe’s Pizza at 8349 W. Main St. in Marshall, sometime before Friday morning at 11 a.m. and removed an unknown amount of cash and other property from the restaurant. The suspect is believed to have possibly entered the restaurant through an unlocked door.
The investigation is ongoing, said Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
K-9 alerts officers to drugs in car
Fauquier County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the intersection at Lafayette Avenue and Catlett Road after receiving a report of a driver who appeared to be passed out behind the wheel of his car.
The man woke and was removed from the car by deputies. As he was exiting the vehicle, Sgt. James Hartman of the FCSP said that a clear blue bag containing a white powdery substance fell from the driver’s waist area onto the ground.
K-9 DUCO was deployed around the vehicle and alerted deputies to the presence of narcotics. A search of the car revealed an additional clear blue bag with a white powdery substance, marijuana and associated drug paraphernalia, said Hartman.
Corey Thomas, 28, of Culpeper, was arrested for DUI-D, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction, improper stopping on the highway and driving without a license.
Physical altercation results in charges
A Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office deputy was conducting a premise check at the Marshall BP Wi-Not-Stop when he observed two men arguing in the parking lot over a flat tire, according to Sgt. James Hartman of the FCSO. The deputy reported that one of the men climbed into the back of the truck and dropped a spare tire out of the truck onto the head of the other man; they eventually became involved in a physical fight.
The deputy separated the two and they were both charged. Ronald Creel, 58, of Luray, was arrested for drunk in public. John Settle, 49, of Culpeper, was arrested for assault, drunk in public, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
