Fauquier County and Town of Warrenton leaders released a video this afternoon to address questions about how they are working with their staffs to provide services during the COVID-19 health crisis.
Featured in the video are:
- Mary Leigh McDaniel, chairwoman of the Board of Supervisors
- Carter Nevill, mayor of the Town of Warrenton
- Paul McCulla, Fauquier County Administrator
- Eric Maybach, commissioner of the revenue
- Tanya Wilcox, county treasurer
- Scott Hook, commonwealth's attorney
- Dr. David Jeck, school superintendent
- Darren Stevens, fire and rescue chief
- Mike Kochis, Warrenton Police chief
- Robert Mosier, Fauquier County sheriff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.