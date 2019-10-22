Have you ever wanted to learn what to do in an emergency situation before first responders arrive? Fauquier County’s Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management is offering “Until Help Arrives” training for the public, in an effort to “provide the knowledge and skills necessary to help our community save lives until first responders can arrive,” according to an announcement about the event release.
The training will teach participants “how to recognize violent activities, how to respond safely, how to provide immediate rescue tactics to the injured, and how to report incidents to 911 efficiently,” according to the news release.
The free class will be held Sunday, Oct. 27, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Fauquier Hospital, 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, in Sycamore Room A.
To register for the Until Help Arrives training, visit the Fauquier County Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Management website here: http://fcfra.camp9.org/event-3591959/Registration.
The course is free. Pre-register by Oct. 25.
Community groups can request on-site training by filling out a request form on the website.
For more information, contact Sara Makely at 540-422-8800 or sara.makely@fauquiercounty.gov.
