Miles Friedman steps down as county's economic development director
Miles Friedman, Fauquier’s director of economic development since 2013, is stepping down from his position. He will continue to work for the county as a consultant during a six-month transition period, according to a press release Monday from County Administrator Paul McCulla.
“Friedman was hired in March 2013 to strengthen the climate for business and economic development and to grow the county’s tax base,” the press release said.
McCulla added, “Miles Friedman had certainly accomplished both objectives, and built a stronger base for economic and tourism development to flourish. Miles was also instrumental in building a stronger relationship between the county and the commonwealth’s Economic Development Partnership.”
The press release lists several accomplishments from Friedman’s tenure, including his work bringing the first data center companies to the county; successfully advocating for the construction of a Virginia Department of Veterans Services care center in Vint Hill and working to establish a “unique workforce development partnership between Fauquier County and Lord Fairfax Community College.
Friedman said Monday evening that his decision to step down came after he and "county leaders" disagreed over the direction of the county's economic development efforts, but he emphasized there were no hard feelings.
"Economic development programs evolve over time. That's something I've been preaching for years," he said. "It was all very amicable. We're just headed in different directions."
He said he looks forward to continuing to serve the county as a consultant through the transition period.
Remington Drug offers Diabetes Education Program
Remington Drug is offering a Diabetes Education Program, a year-long program of structured interventions that focus on healthy lifestyle changes in diet and exercise, using a curriculum developed by the Centers for Disease Control.
This curriculum has been extensively tested and has been shown to prevent or delay the development of Type 2 DM in 58% of patients with prediabetes or who are at high risk for developing prediabetes or Type 2 DM, Remington Drug said in a news release.
The initial 16 classes are weekly, followed by five biweekly classes and then five monthly classes to finish out the year. Each session is an hour long. The classes are facilitated by a certified lifestyle coach.
Mental Health Association welcomes new executive director
The Mental Health Association that serves Fauquier and Rappahannock counties has announced that Sallie Morgan will be retiring as executive director of the organization effective Nov. 1, and that Warrenton native Renee Norden will assume the executive leadership role going forward.
Norden is a mental health professional with more than 25 years’ experience working both in schools and in the community. In her current position as director of guidance and college counseling at Highland School, she “works with middle and high school students to foster healthy life balance and works with families to encourage positive relationships,” according to a news release.
“She collaborates with school administration to create and maintain programs that support mental wellness and works with mental health professionals to manage care for students who need support,” the news release said.
Norden is a Mental Health First Aid instructor and an active participant in the Mental Health School Coalition. She has experience as an Emergency Medical Tech with Warrenton Volunteer Rescue Squad, and as an Emergency Services clinician and a suicide prevention specialist for Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services.
“The Mental Health Association is delighted to welcome Renee Norden to our team,” Board President Tony Hooper said in the news release. “Renee’s extensive mental health experience, her skill as a trainer, her commitment to young people and their families, and her deep knowledge of this community will all be wonderful assets as she takes on the role of executive director.”
“The Association is also very grateful to Sallie Morgan for her leadership over the past ten years,” Hooper said. “This community has seen significant growth in mental health and substance use services during that time owing in part to Sallie’s vision and ability to bring together partners to identify gaps and implement solutions. We both celebrate the many successes to date and look forward to many more exciting opportunities to promote mental wellness for everyone in our community.”
Dominion Energy expands EnergyShare program in Virginia by $1M
Dominion Energy is expanding its $13 million annual EnergyShare program contribution in Virginia by $1 million this year to further help customers in need of bill assistance due to coronavirus impacts, the company said in a news release.
Small businesses, nonprofits, and houses of worship will be eligible for $500,000, while the remaining $500,000 will be reserved for residential customers, the news release said.
For small businesses, a temporary Small Business Relief Program will offer one-time assistance of up to $1,000 toward unpaid Dominion Energy Virginia electric bills that may have accrued during the pandemic, according to the news release.
Starting Sept. 1, small business applications for EnergyShare will be available on the Virginia Chamber of Commerce Foundation website: www.vachamber.com/foundation/small-business-relief-program.
For residential customers, Dominion Energy’s $500,000 increase in funds complements a June announcement, which raised the maximum benefit for the summer cooling season from $300 to $600 per residential account for the year and expanded program eligibility. Additionally, the company removed the requirement of a disconnect notice to qualify for the program. Residential customers can learn more about EnergyShare or find their local EnergyShare agency at www.dominionenergy.com/energyshare or by calling 211.
In response to the coronavirus, the company has halted disconnects and is waiving late fees for all customers. Customers also can access long-term payment plans, allowing up to 12 months to pay past due amounts with no minimum down payment. To learn more about Dominion Energy’s coronavirus relief efforts, visit www.dominionenergy.com/company/coronavirus.
Local attorneys chosen as Super Lawyers 2020
Julia S. Savage and Susan F. Pierce, partners with Walker Jones, PC in Warrenton and Washington, Virginia, were honored by their peers as Super Lawyers 2020 for their excellence in practice, the firm announced in a news release.
Savage, selected as a “top-rated family law lawyer ” has close to 40 years of legal experience. “She champions her clients through divorce, distribution of assets, alimony and child support, custody and visitation and premarital contracts,” Walker Jones said in the news release.
Pierce, chosen as a “top-rated personal injury lawyer,” has more than 30 years of experience representing the victims of major car, motorcycle and trucking accidents, those with brain and other traumatic injuries, as well as wrongful death, according to the news release.
Marie Washington of Warrenton was also recognized by Super Lawyers again in 2020.
The Law Office Marie Washington, PLC handles criminal/traffic matters, domestic matters, civil litigation, restoration of rights, expungements and estate planning.
Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas throughout the United States who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations are included in the selection process, according to the news release.
‘Be the Change’ registering women for fall business series
Be the Change Foundation, a nonprofit organization with a mission of empowering, strengthening and inspiring women, is taking registrations now for its fall session of classes for women who want to start a business or build on an existing one.
Taught by local professionals in their respective areas of expertise, the 12-class series is held at Lord Fairfax Community College. Each session starts with a local spotlight entrepreneur who shares their unique story and business tips.
The classes cover such topics as exploring the “why” of business ownership, building a plan, organizing the chaos, understanding profit and loss, the benefits of having an accountant, legal aspects and managing your risk, marketing, social media, networking skills, when to hire additional staff and managing your stress.
Registration is open now for the fall class that will start on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Classes are expected to be held at Lord Fairfax Community College, but plans are still being finalized. Classes meet on Tuesday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. and are open to women 18 and older.
Cost for the 12-week series is $250. Partial tuition assistance is available if needed.
Participants who attend 10 or more classes are eligible to receive a certificate presented at a graduation ceremony in December.
Due to COVID-19, the spring series of classes had to be cut short. Applications for the fall semester are due by Aug. 15.
Visit www.bethechangefoundation.us/apply. Email bethechangefound@gmail.com or call 540-222-7242 for additional information.
New Student Welcome Week underway up at LFCC
With the start of this fall semester’s first classes less than two weeks away, LFCC is rolling out the welcome mat – virtually, in most cases – for its new students.
A series of online sessions is scheduled to provide information on everything from career pathways to available resources to what a typical college day is like, the college said in a news release. Additionally, LFCC swag and important information will be handed out during curbside pickups.
“Instead of just one day to welcome our new students, we have extended it into an entire week, which will allow us to introduce new sessions and programming options,” said a press release from the college.
The first set of fall classes starts Monday, Aug. 24, with other classes beginning Sept. 8 and Oct. 19. Most classes will be delivered remotely, but some classes that require in-person delivery will be on campus.
A New Student Panel session was held via Zoom on Monday, Aug. 17. President Kim Blosser, Fauquier campus Provost Chris Coutts and other college officials will have a special session for parents and supporters of students to ask questions about LFCC and college resources during a Zoom session at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 19.
Ask the faculty, a general question and answer session will be held via Zoom at 2 p.m., Aug. 20.
Curbside welcome pickups will be all week at all locations, with varying times.
Resource chats for everything from campus safety, to online learning, to academic accommodations are planned.
Zoom sessions on career pathways, including health professions, engineering, business, education, humanities and arts, transfer planning and undecided students are lined up.
For in-person classes, LFCC will follow the latest guidelines issued by the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Students attending these classes will be required to sign an agreement stating they won’t attend class when sick or if they’ve been exposed to someone with coronavirus, will wear a mask while in class and will practice social distancing and follow other safety measures.
To see the full schedule of events, and get Zoom codes, visit lfcc.edu/welcomeday.
Virginia War Memorial seeks entries for 2020 Veterans Day student essay contest
The Virginia War Memorial in Richmond is seeking entries for the Virginia War Memorial 2020 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest. The contest is open to all Virginia middle and high school-age public, private and homeschooled students.
One winner will be selected from among all middle school entries (grades 6 to 8) and one from high school (grades 9 to 12) entries.
The topic for the 2020 contest is “An American Who Served in The Military During World War II Who Inspires Me.” Students can consider a member of their family, of their community, or a famous man or woman who served in any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces as their subject. Essays should be 500 to 750 words in length and utilize interviews and primary sources whenever possible.
The two students who write the winning essays will each receive a $200 gift card and each of their teachers will earn receive a $100 gift card to purchase classroom supplies.
The student winners will also be invited to come to Richmond to read aloud their essays and participate in the commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
The deadline for entries for the Virginia War Memorial 2020 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest is 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 11.
Complete information regarding the essay theme, rules, guidelines and how to enter is available online at https://vawarmemorial.org/learn/contests-scholarships/essay/ or by calling Virginia War Memorial Assistant Education Director Morgan Guyer at 804-786-2060.
Warbird Showcase adds car show to Culpeper event
The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force will hold a Warbird Showcase event at the Culpeper Regional Airport. In addition to WWII warbirds on static display and flying overhead, visitors to the showcase will have the opportunity to see dozens of restored cars.
The Warbird Showcase recently added Saturday and Sunday Aug. 29 and 30 as well as Labor Day weekend Saturday thru Monday Sept. 5, 6 and 7. All Warbird Rides on these dates will take place at the Culpeper Regional Airport.
“The airport has acres and acres of space, perfect for displaying both cars and airplanes,” Pete Ballard, assistant adjutant of the Capital Wing said in a news release. “We’ll have several categories of cars including antique, classic, foreign and domestic. Some of the cars on display will be much older, or newer, than the aircraft we fly, making for a fantastic contrast,” he said.
There will be a nominal fee for car owners to display their vehicle at the car show, but entrance to the Warbird Showcase and Car Show is free to the public, although the nonprofit Capital Wing will accept donations.
Warbird rides will be available in the Capital Wing Stinson L-5 forward air controller airplane, Boeing PT-17 Stearman bi-plane and General Motors TBM Avenger, the largest single-engine bomber of WWII. Rides start at $89. Advance tickets can be purchased at www.capitalwing.org or by emailing CapitalWingCAF@gmail.com. Ride tickets will also be sold on site the day of the event for any flight times still available.
Great Meadow appoints new executive director
The Great Meadow Foundation, a nonprofit located in The Plains that works to preserve open space for equestrian sports, nonprofit events and public enjoyment, has appointed Carrie E. Hull as its new executive director.
Hull’s appointment follows the resignation of the foundation’s previous executive director, Kelicia Rice, in April. During her tenure, Rice helped develop relationships between Great Meadow and multiple national and local businesses, such as Fauquier Bank, the Aisling Building & Restoration and the U.S. Polo Association, according to a news release.
In her new role, Hull will be charged with developing a new strategic operating plan for the foundation, which will include establishing an endowment, expanding programs and enhancing communication and key partnerships.
Hull said she is looking forward to working with the community to showcase the foundation’s mission.
“The impact of the programs directed on this beautiful preserved property is felt not only locally, but nationally and now internationally,” she said in a statement. “Great Meadow has been a significant part of this community for over three decades. Everyone has a Great Meadow story to share."
Fauquier FRESH organizes Christmas in July event
It may have been 90 degrees in the shade on July 21, but 35 of Santa's helpers sporting their Christmas hats and T-shirts braved the heat to surprise families who came to five grab-and-go meal distribution sites throughout the county. The event, held at Fauquier High School, Grace Miller Elementary School, M.M. Pierce Elementary School, Marsh Run Community Pool, and Marshall Middle School, was organized by Fauquier FRESH staff who were joined by a host of volunteer “elves” representing several community organizations.
Airlie donated more than 1,200 pounds of fresh produce for the event. Cucumbers, squash, cabbage, zucchini, and broccoli were delivered to Santa’s workshop to be distributed in hundreds of plastic buckets placed in the vehicles of families who came to the grab-and-go satellite sites. Attached to each produce bucket was a collection of toys for summer fun, including bubbles, sidewalk chalk, and balls provided by the FRESH Program.
FCPS librarians gave out new books donated to the project by Fauquier Toys for Tots. The colorful summer flip-flops supplied by Warrenton United Methodist Church, thanks to a community member's donation, were a hit at the Marsh Run Community Pool site. If parents indicated to Santa's helpers that they had preschool-aged children in their families, gifts of art supplies provided by Learning Starts Early were also placed in their cars.
“The support from our community these past few months has been incredible,” said Kristen McAuliffe, FRESH Supervisor for Fauquier County Public Schools. “Christmas in July is the perfect example of how our community has united during this crisis to meet the needs of our children and families.”
Family Shelter Services expands board of directors by three
Family Shelter Services recently expanded its leadership team by three. Lucia Coffey, Lisa Mallam and Nathan Gilbert joined the Family Shelter Services Board of Directors in March and July.
FSS consists of the only emergency shelter in Fauquier County, as well as a transitional housing program, the group said in a news release. The 5019(c)(3) located on Keith Street in Warrenton and in Vint Hill aims to “inspire the community to take action, break stereotypes, and end the social isolation of homelessness,” according to the news release.
“It is with great excitement that we add three visionary and compassionate leaders to our Board,” Stephanie Paladeau, president, Board of Directors, FSS, said in the nes release. “They each bring distinct passions and experience in sales, operations, financial management and leadership that, along with our supporters, staff and participants, will enable us to further our mission to break the cycle of homelessness.”
For more information, visit www.fauquiershelterservices.org.
LFCC welcomes two new vice presidents
Lord Fairfax Community College has welcomed two new high-level administrators during the spring and summer semesters, the college announced in a news release.
In late January, Craig Short became the vice president of financial and administrative services. Anne Davis started as the vice president of academic and student affairs in July.
The vice president of financial and administrative services oversees several critical missions of the college, including the police department, information and instructional technologies, the business office and facilities and construction.
“Everything about this role, and the team I work with in FAS is about service to the students, faculty and staff of LFFC,” said Short. “All of the work that we do, in one way or another, supports LFCC student achievement and success.”
Short is a strong believer in the benefits of community college – he has received them firsthand.
“I attended community college in West Virginia in my youth, and again as an adult here in Virginia,” he said. “Two of my children have also attended Virginia Community College System institutions in recent years, and I can tell you the benefits of community college are just as important today as they were 50 years ago when LFCC first opened its doors.”
Short earned his bachelor’s degree at West Virginia University, having transferred from Southern West Virginia Community College. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from James Madison University.
Prior to coming to LFCC, Short was vice president of facilities and business services at Tennessee Tech University. Before that, he spent 10 years at JMU. most recently as executive director of facilities and construction. Early in his career, he worked on construction and urban development projects in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.
Davis most recently was dean and chief online learning officer at Stevenson University in Owings Mills, Maryland. She notes that experience fits well with the mostly-all online learning taking place during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Given the necessity of online learning in the current environment of higher education, I am excited that I can leverage my knowledge, skills, and experience as a chief online learning officer to help advance LFCC’s virtual student services and online instructional offerings,” Davis said. “I am excited to work with faculty and academic leaders to foster collaboration across LFCC’s campuses and instructional sites to ensure that our students have a consistent and unified experience.”
Prior to her role at Stevenson, Davis was a biology professor and science department chair at Carroll Community College in Westminster, Maryland. She has a bachelor’s degree in dairy science from Virginia Tech, a master’s degree in animal physiology from Cornell University and a Doctor of Management degree with a focus on systems thinking leadership in higher education from University of Maryland University College.
Before her foray into higher education, Dr. Davis put her dairy science degree to use while owning and operating her family’s dairy farm with her twin brother.
