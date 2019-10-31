“We have a great story to tell” and the Fauquier County Public Library system wants to get the word out, explained Lisa Pavlock, public information coordinator.
The library will soon launch a campaign to broaden awareness of what the three branch libraries --- Central (Warrenton), Marshall and Bealeton – have to offer.
The campaign, funded with $25,000 from the PATH Foundation, a 10 percent contribution from the Friends of the Library and money from a library trust fund, will pay for banners, posters, brochures, advertising, social media and other material carrying the message that patronizing the library can provide “Opportunities,” as the campaign is named.
“Libraries increasingly have non-traditional services that many patrons and non-patrons are aware of,” said Pavlock.
The Fauquier libraries are no exception. Besides books, magazines, newspapers, CDs and DVDs they have databases that a budding business owner can use to obtain information about the local market, mobile apps and tutoring help. The three libraries also provide free Wi-Fi and public access computers, sponsor book clubs and an adult writing group, story time for up to age 2, a monthly OWLs program for active older adults and more.
“We realized all the things we offer and we wanted to raise awareness of them,” said Pavlock. She said a survey that the library commissioned identified some gaps in the public’s knowledge of what’s available.
The library’s board of trustees last year decided to undertake the campaign. Members of the five-member library board are appointed by the county supervisors.
The board approved the hiring of The Ivy Group, an integrated marketing company located in Charlottesville that’s worked with other library systems.
The public awareness campaign will be rolled out in phases starting in December. During the first week of the month, a window banner will go up at the Warrenton library and an exterior banner will be displayed at the Bealeton library. There will be special door lettering at all three branches, brochures will appear and viewers of the library website will see an introduction to the campaign. The Opportunities brand will appear on library bookmarks and library staff will get new name tags.
During the second week of the month, posters will go up at the three libraries and other community locations, advertisements will appear in print and online.
There will be presentations to civic groups in January.
The campaign rollout will be done over six phases that will each tell a different story. One is called “Opportunity @ Your Fingertips,” another is “Opportunity to Excel.” The campaign will include five separate profiles of library users talking about how they benefit from the library. Each poster will feature a photo of a different person.
The Ivy Group will also assist with the production of the library’s annual report.
“Annual reports have a lot of statistics and can be a little dry, but they tell an important story like how many patrons have come and how they are using our services,” said Pavlock.
The library board of trustees on Thursday approved using $9,000 of library trust funds for additional work not in the original contract, including creating a banner for inside the Warrenton library, giveaway items to patrons, a brochure that pulls together the five “opportunities” messages into a single brochure, production of the fiscal year 2020 annual report, advertising and printing costs.
Library Director Maria Del Rosso said that local vendors will be used to design posters and other materials.
“The Ivy Group has given us a template. We are providing a wonderful service,” said Library Trustees Vice Chairman Patricia White during Thursday’s board meeting.
Reach James Ivancic at jivancic@fauquier.com
