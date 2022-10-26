The Fauquier County Board of Supervisors convened Oct. 13, and the Fauquier County Planning Commission convened Oct. 20 for their regular monthly meetings. More information can be found at fauquiercounty.gov/government/agendas.

Ben & Mary’s apartments

Supervisors unanimously approved an application to convert the former Ben & Mary’s Steak House building, located north of Warrenton, into four affordable apartments. The building is owned by the non-profit Foothills Housing Corporation, which also owns the adjacent Fletchersville housing community.

Great Marsh Estate

Supervisors unanimously approved an application from Great Marsh Estate in Bealeton to hold up to 48 special events per year and host overnight guests.

Middleburg-Orange County Beagles

Supervisors voted 4-1 to approve a special exception permit for Middleburg-Orange County Beagles to build a new kennel about 2,000 feet from its current location on Rock Hill Mill Road, between The Plains and Middleburg.

Rock Springs point of delivery facility

As Columbia Gas POD proposal resurfaces, so does opposition Columbia Gas has reintroduced a proposal to build a replacement point-of-delivery facility n…

Planning commissioners voted 4-1 to recommend approving a special exception permit for Columbia Gas to replace its 52-year-old natural gas point of delivery system on Dumfries Road with a new one less than 1,000 feet away, on Riley Road. Columbia says that the age of the existing facility threatens the reliability of service to the 1,600 homes and businesses that rely on it.

Many neighbors of the existing and proposed facility have vehemently opposed construction of a new POD because, they say, Columbia can’t be trusted to build it to safe standards. Columbia disputes this claim.

Planning Commissioner Adrienne Garreau (Scott District), who represents the area, voted against the application because “Columbia Gas never really nurtured a trust with the community.” Supervisors will consider the proposal after a public hearing at their Nov. 10 regular meeting.

Remington United Methodist Church Daycare

Remington United Methodist Church, located just outside Remington town limits on West Bowen Street, has applied for a special permit to operate a daycare in the building’s basement. The daycare could care for as many as 20 children at any given time. Planning commissioners voted unanimously to recommend approving the application. Supervisors will consider the proposal after a public hearing at their Nov. 10 regular meeting.

Weston Farmstead Museum

The Warrenton Antiquarian Society, the nonprofit that owns and operates the Weston farmstead in Casanova, has applied to renovate an existing building on site for a museum. Planning commissioners voted unanimously to recommend approving the special permit for the project to move forward. Supervisors will consider the proposal after a public hearing at their Nov. 10 regular meeting.