The Fauquier County Board of Supervisors has initiated steps to move the county’s professional and volunteer firefighters under the supervision of a single “system chief,” a change meant to ensure the county can better staff fire stations to effectively respond to emergencies.
Under a system chief, both volunteer and professional fire fighters would report to one professional fire chief, helping to consolidate logistics, decision-making and day-to-day operations of each of the county’s 10 fire and rescue stations.
Erin Kozanecki, Fauquier County’s deputy county administrator, announced during the supervisors’ March 9 meeting that the board would hold a public hearing in April on proposed changes to the county’s ordinance to facilitate the switch to a system chief or combination system model “for operations’ sake.”
But she made clear that the new model would allow for the volunteer companies to continue to operate as distinct organizations.
“Volunteer (fire) companies (would) still exist separately and apart as individual companies and entities,” she said.
“There’s a common misconception that (the board) is getting rid of volunteer firefighters; that's not true,” said Kenneth Neam, president of the professional Fauquier County firefighters’ union, the International Association of Firefighters Local 3762, in a recent interview. “The volunteer organizations still stand, as does the organizational chart of who they are. There will just now be one single chief overseeing the entire system.”
If the county makes the change, Fauquier County will be following the lead of other Northern Virginia jurisdictions that have shifted to a system chief model, including Prince William and Loudon counties.
The supervisors’ announcement followed the news last month that Fauquier County Fire Rescue Chief Darren L. Stevens will retire March 31.
“The discussion (on transitioning to a system chief) has been in the background for a while now ... probably close to a decade,” Kozanecki said. “With Chief Stevens retiring, and as (the board) is hiring a new chief, now seems like the right time.”
Catlett Volunteer Fire Chief Kalyvn Smith will serve as Fauquier County’s interim fire chief until the county hires a new system chief. During the March 9 supervisors’ meeting, Kozanecki said the county would begin its search for a new system chief.
Fauquier County Administrator Paul McCulla’s proposed budget includes a 2-cent increase in the real estate tax rate, raising it from 90 to 92 cents per $100 in assessed value, in part to add 24 full-time, professional firefighter positions. The additional positions would allow three more of the county’s 10 fire stations to be staffed 24/7 by at least five firefighters, according to McCulla’s budget summary.
Stevens said the goal is to hire the additional 24 firefighters by the end of the year. Upon successful completion of training, the new crew would be out working in the field by May 2024, he said.
Fauquier’s fire departments could see more improvements if the board approves the fire department’s request to apply for a federal SAFER grant. At a March 7 work session, Stevens detailed that with the help of a SAFER grant, two more county fire stations would be able to move to a six-person staffing unit.
Under a six-person staffing model, the fire stations would be able to respond to calls with both an ambulance and a fire truck. An officer and driver would be sent out in the fire engine along with a paramedic in an ambulance and three technicians.
Due to staffing shortages, some fire stations must decide whether to respond to emergency calls with either an ambulance or a fire truck but often cannot send both.
Stevens said the stations decide which equipment to send based on the type of call they receive from dispatchers.
“We operate on the concept of a first call,” Stevens said. “If it’s an EMS call, we take an ambulance; if it’s an engine call, we take an engine.”
Out of the 10 Fauquier County fire stations, only Upperville, Warrenton and Goldvein have enough staff to operate with an engine and an ambulance at all times. Warrenton and Upperville have five professional firefighters, while Goldvein has six, Neam said.
With a federal SAFER grant, two stations would be equipped with a four-person engine, which is a requirement for the grant, bringing the total number of stations in the county properly equipped up to five.
Without the SAFER grant money, three stations would be equipped with a three-person engine staff and an ambulance. "And that’s only if the proposed 2-cent increase in the real estate tax increase is approved,” said Lisa Henty, director of Fauquier County’s Office of Management and Budget.
The supervisors will begin advertising for the new system chief this week. The county hopes to fill the new fire chief position by June 30, Kozanecki said.
Reach Shannon Clark at sclark@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.