New owner for successful Horse Times magazine
Horse Times magazine founder Kathie Hamlin reports that the quarterly regional publication and website have been sold to Georgia Andrews. Andrews, a family law attorney, lives in Winchester. Shannon Ott will be editor-in-chief, with Bryan Fleming acting as art director.
Read archived magazines online or find out more about Horse Times at horsetimesmagazine.com.
Register for jumping clinics with Martin Douzant
Trainer Martin Douzant will conduct a series of jumping and gymnastics clinics at Spencer Sporthorse in Hume on Dec. 12 and Jan. 9, and at CoExist Stables on Dec. 20 and Feb. 7.
French-born, Middleburg-based Douzant says that eventers, hunter-jumpers and young horses at all levels are invited to take part in the indoor schooling sessions.
To register or for more information, go to theframesporthorses.com.
Dressage series planned
The Mitchell Dressage Series returns for its winter shows at Vintage Valley Sporthorses in Catlett. Show dates are Jan. 10, Feb. 7 and March 7. Complete show rules, updates, class specifications and more are at mitchellds.com.
Beverly hosts jumper schooling events
Beverly Equestrian near Middleburg will host a winter schooling jumper series. Show dates are Dec. 19, Jan. 23, Feb. 20 and March 20. Jumps will start out set at 2 feet and will be raised every half-hour; competitors can schedule arrival and ride times with certainty.
Courses will be set in the Beverly indoor arena. Find more details on the Beverly Equestrian Facebook page.
The Winslett Advantage lists winter, spring and summer show dates
Gegi Winslett of the Winslett Advantage has looked far into 2021 for her hunter and jumper shows. TWA has an indoor jumper series at Frying Pan Park in Herndon. Dates are Jan. 16, Feb. 6 and March 13. Hunter shows are at Frying Pan Jan. 17, Feb. 7 and March 14.
TWA hosts the Virginia Pony Breeders Association benefit show at the Warrenton Horse Show grounds April 24. Jumper schooling shows are planned at the historic facility May 9, July 11, Aug. 22, Sept. 26 and Oct. 10.
A rated show is set at Rose Mount in Fredericksburg July 17, with a Tuesday afternoon jumper series at Summerduck Run Farm June 8, June 22, July 13 and Aug. 3.
All prize lists and show details are at twahorseshows.yolasite.com.
Dressage shows at Meadow Lark upcoming
Meadow Lark Farm in The Plains will host dressage schooling shows Jan. 19, Feb. 13 and March 13. Complete information is on the Commonwealth Dressage and Combined Training Association website: cdcta.com.
