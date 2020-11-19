Horse sports fall under ‘outdoor recreation’ COVID rules
At press time, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam had specifically exempted outdoor horse sports from the “25 participant” rollback of limits on group activities. Language in his latest executive order specifically states that “outdoor recreational sports activities are permitted” without a 25-person limit.
Morven Park trials attracts top competitors
Some 337 horse and rider pairs overfilled 18 event divisions at the Morven Park Fall Horse Trials in Leesburg. The nation’s – and the world’s – best took part in the top-rated competition.
Owner-rider Sharon White partnered Cooley on Show, notching the best score of the day to win advanced division A on 36.3. Megan O’Donahue won advanced B with her Palm Crescent in 40.6.
Open intermediate division winners included Sara Murphy on Devil Munchin, Allison Springer on Crystal Crescent Moon and Ariel Grald on Caballe. Casie Sanger won junior preliminary on Born Ready, with open preliminary divisions going to Amy Ruth Boron on Vitalis and Dan Kreitl on Eezy Cruise Lad.
Complete results are at morvenpark.org.
Dressage series planned
The Mitchell Dressage Series returns for its winter shows at Vintage Valley Sporthorses in Catlett. Show dates are Dec. 6, Jan. 10, Feb. 7 and March 7. Complete show rules, updates, class specifications and more are at mitchellds.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.