Sporting library hosts survey
Area riders, horse owners and field sports participants are invited to take part in a National Sporting Library and Museum survey researching how the equine community is adapting to life in the time of coronavirus.
Find the survey link at nationalsporting.org.
The Middleburg facility hosts an exhibit – “Steeplechase in art” – starting Sept. 9.
Four-star event canceled
Morven Park Horse Trials organizers have canceled their inaugural CCI4*-long format event due to concerns over COVID-19.
The event, scheduled Oct. 1 to 4 in Leesburg, will still host national divisions from beginner novice through advanced.
This would have been the first time a four-star long-format event was offered at Morven Park.
The event was awarded a fall CCI4*-L after a fall CCI5*-L went to Fair Hill. That inaugural event, the Maryland CCI5*, has also been canceled for 2020.
They added two-star and three-star “young horse” divisions.
Based on the enthusiastic entries in all divisions at this past weekend’s Great Meadow International, and excellent results from social distancing measures and mask policies, Morven Park organizers anticipate a record number of competitors.
Spectators won’t be allowed to attend the trials, but Eventing Nation will stream the competition live on their website. Streaming details will be released closer to the event date – morvenpark.org and eventingnational.com.
Morven’s 2020 calendar has been expanded to include a Nov. 14 to 15 event for beginner novice through preliminary.
Up to the challenge?
The Shenandoah Downs fall harness meet Sept. 18 to Oct. 17 is offering a unique opportunity for race fans that want to be part of the action. The pari-mutuel series will run without fans, making the announcer’s job even more important since it will be streamed live online and on simulcast sites.
Prospective sports announcers are invited to apply for 10 openings to be race-day race-caller.
There's no paycheck and no perks, explains Virginia Racing’s Darrell Wood, but it is a great opportunity for those looking for a sports career. Email drrllwd@hotmail.com for details.
Carriage tour
The Winmill Carriage Museum at Morven Park in Leesburg is open to visitors on Saturdays.
The museum features a unique collection of horse-drawn vehicles from the collection of former Fauquier equestrienne Viola Winmill. There are 40 antique coaches, carriages, sleds and carts. Of particular interest are the miniature road coach designed for General Tom Thumb of the Barnum and Bailey Circus and the elegant calèche loaned for use by Grace Kelly in the movie “The Swan.”
Purchase tickets in advance at morvenpark.org.
Case of EEE reported
The Virginia Department of Agriculture confirms that a horse stabled in Chesapeake tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis and West Nile Virus. The quarter horse mare was euthanized Aug. 7 after showing severe neurological symptoms. No other horses on the farm are showing symptoms of EEE or WNV.
The mortality rate for WNV is 30 percent and up to 90 percent for EEE. Vaccinations are effective for six to 12 months.
Both EEE and WNV are mosquito-borne illnesses. Symptoms include staggering, circling, depression, loss of appetite and sometimes fever and blindness. There is no cure for the disease, but it can be prevented through vaccination.
Other prevention methods include destroying standing water (which are breeding sites for mosquitoes), use of insect repellents and removing animals from mosquito-infested areas during peak biting times, usually dusk to dawn.
For information on how to control mosquitoes around horses, find more at vdacs.virginia.gov/animals-eastern-equine-encephalitis
