Local trainer saddles three winners at fall season opener
Middleburg-based trainer Neil Morris posed for three socially distanced winner’s circle photos at Sunday's Foxfield Races near Charlottesville, the National Steeplechase Association-sanctioned fall circuit opener. Mask-on and hands-off, Morris saddled Will Russell’s Animal Kingston (Graham Watters up) to win a division of the maiden hurdle to open the card, and a pair of turf winners – Choo Choo (Parker Hendriks) for Irv Naylor and Vincent Van Gogo (Watters) for Flying Elvis Stable to close the card. Hall of Fame trainer Jonathan Sheppard went one-two in the ratings handicap hurdle, winning with 153-rated filly Inverness (Tom Garner) and second with 154-rated filly Zoom Zoom Zoe (Gerard Galligan.)
Complete results and a full gallery of photos are at nationalsteeplechase.com.
Virginia Fall Races run Saturday
The Virginia Fall Races will be held Saturday, Oct. 10, at historic Glenwood Park in Middleburg. The spectator-free event will be live-streamed starting with the first race, of nine, at 12:30 p.m. Complete entries and a live-stream link are at nationalsteeplechase.com.
National Sporting Library survey
Area riders, horse owners and field sports participants are invited to take part in a National Sporting Library and Museum survey researching how the equine community is adapting to life in the time of coronavirus.
Find the survey link at nationalsporting.org.
The Middleburg facility has an exhibit – “Steeplechase in art” – ongoing.
Foxhunt club hosts clay shoot
The Old Dominion Hounds hosts a clay shoot this Sunday, Oct. 11, at its kennels in Orlean. Teams of four and individuals are invited to take part in a professionally set clays course. Beginners and advanced shooters are welcome, with prizes in many divisions offered. More information is available by texting 540-270-5047.
History trail ride
The Bull Run Hunt hosts an interpretive, guided historical trail ride this Sunday, Oct. 11, at the Cedar Mountain battlefield near Culpeper. The rides are 11 or 16 miles long, and both are guided by reenactors in uniform. Register at bullrunhuntclub.com.
Virginia championship Oct. 18
The 2020 Virginia Field Hunter Championships will be hosted by the Bull Run Hunt at Locust Hill Farm south of Culpeper starting at 11 a.m. on Oct. 18.
All masters of recognized Virginia foxhunt clubs can send up to two subscribers to represent their hunt in the three-phase competition – mock hunt, hack class and handy-hunter course.
The mock hunt will be led by a Bull Run member in honor of Pam Cibula, last year's champion who died from a horse accident earlier this month.
Socially distance spectators are welcome to attend. More is at bullrunhuntclub.com.
Hunter pace series
The Virginia Fall Hunter Pace series visits the Warrenton Hunt Oct. 18 at Clovercroft, with the Old Dominion Hounds hosting Oct. 25 at the club’s hunter trial field in Orlean. The Rappahannock Hunt has a Nov. 1 event in Reva and the Farmington Hunt closes the series Nov. 8 in Stanardsville.
More information and entry forms are at bullrunhuntclub.com.
