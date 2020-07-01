Shel Bolyard-Douglas will be the next Fauquier County Department of Social Services director, according to a July 1 press release from County Administrator Paul McCulla. Bolyard-Douglas previously held the same position in Prince George County and in Dinwiddie County before that; she will replace current director Jack Ledden, who is retiring effective Aug. 1.
Bolyard-Douglas holds a Master of Social Work from Virginia Commonwealth University and has more than 30 years of experience in social services. “The selection committee felt that Ms. Douglas’ high level of experience and love for her work in providing services to those in need made her the perfect fit for the job,” McCulla said in the press release. “I am most happy to welcome her to the Fauquier County family.”
After nine years as the Prince George DSS director, Bolyard-Douglas resigned that position on June 1, according to the Prince George Journal.
Ledden has served as the county’s DSS director since 2017; he replaced former director Jan Selbo, who had served almost four decades in the department. “[Ledden] was able to build on Ms. Selbo’s successes and has positioned the department to face the many challenges in providing services to our most vulnerable,” McCulla said.
He continued, “One of Jack’s many accomplishments was to strengthen our domestic violence and adult protective services programs. Jack’s leadership, enthusiasm and infectious happiness will be missed.”
