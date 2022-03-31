Edgardo Argote, of Manassas, was indicted on one felony count of violating a protective order by entering the home of a protected party and one misdemeanor count of violating a protective order, second offense. He was arrested Sept. 20 and remains in custody.
Shyke Barkley, no fixed address, was indicted on one felony count of distributing schedule I/II drugs and one felony count of failure to appear. A capias has been issued for his arrest.
Steven Butler, of Rapidan, was indicted on one felony count of possessing schedule I/II drugs. He was arrested Jan. 8 and remains in custody.
Eric Clynes, of Warrenton, was indicted on one felony count of distributing schedule I/II drugs. He was arrested May 27, 2021, and released from custody on bail.
Dezjon Hayes, of Warrenton, was indicted on one felony count of abduction and one felony count of using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was arrested Nov. 30, 2021, and remains in custody.
Jennifer Holmes, of Culpeper, was indicted on one felony count of driving while intoxicated, third offense. She was arrested Oct. 25, 2021, and remains in custody.
Brandon Kidwell, of Remington, was indicted on five felony counts of carnal knowledge of a child between 13 and 15 years old and one misdemeanor count of incest. He was arrested Dec. 28, 2021, and remains in custody.
Allen Knott, of Stanley, was directly indicted on two felony counts of contractor fraud. He remains free on bail.
Michael Lewis, of Norfolk, was indicted on one felony count of unlawful wounding. He was arrested Oct. 14, 2021, and released from custody on bail.
Richard McAvoy, of Haymarket, was indicted on one felony count of driving while intoxicated, third offense. He was arrested Nov. 20, 2021, and remains in custody.
Elizabeth Mitchell, of Nokesville, was indicted on one felony count of possessing schedule I/II drugs. She was arrested Nov. 6, 2021, and released from custody on bail.
Christopher Murphy, of Warrenton, was indicted on one felony count of driving while intoxicated, third offense, three misdemeanor counts of selling a vehicle without a title and seven misdemeanor counts of illegally issuing temporary license plates. He was arrested Aug. 17, 2021, and released from custody on bail.
John Paul Ong, of Colonial Beach, was indicted on one felony count of possessing schedule I/II drugs. He was arrested Oct. 22, 2021, and released from custody on bail.
Christopher Perkins, of Hume, was indicted on one felony count of eluding law enforcement. He was arrested Oct. 8, 2021, and released from custody on bail.
Myrick Rachocki, of Catlett, was indicted on one felony count of driving while intoxicated, third offense. He was arrested July 31, 2021, and released from custody on bail.
De’Andre Reigle, of Winchester, was indicted on one felony count of eluding law enforcement. He was arrested Oct. 2, 2021, and released from custody on bail.
Jose Rodriguez Santa Maria, of Warrenton, was indicted on one felony count of indecent act with a child by a parent and one misdemeanor count of sexual battery. He was arrested July 19, 2021, and remains in custody.
Thomas Schumaker Jr., of Culpeper, was indicted on one felony count of distributing a schedule I/II substance. He was arrested Oct. 14, 2021, and released from custody on bail.
Markeith Stallworth, of Manassas, was indicted on one felony count of failure to appear. He was arrested Feb. 28 on pending drug charges and remains in custody.
Juwan Todd, of Calverton, was indicted on five felony counts of credit card theft and one misdemeanor count of attempted credit card fraud. He was arrested Nov. 17, 2021, and remains in custody.
Bernard West Jr., of Winchester, was indicted on one felony count of child neglect and one felony count of driving while intoxicated. He was arrested Jan. 24 and remains in custody.
