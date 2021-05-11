Fauquier County government to receive $13.8 million in federal funds

The Fauquier County government will receive $13.8 million from the federal government as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, according to guidance released Monday by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The allotment will be paid in two equal installments, the first coming this year and the second coming in 2022.
Based on their populations, the county’s three incorporated towns – Warrenton, Remington and The Plains – will receive separate disbursements. It’s not yet clear how much the towns will receive, however. An estimate released in March by the Government Finance Officers Association calculated Warrenton will receive $9.1 million, but the organization cautioned there were several variables that needed clarification from the U.S. Treasury.
Funds for towns will be allocated first to the state government, which will then disburse them to towns. “Treasury plans to provide further guidance on distributions to [towns] in the coming days,” Monday’s guidance from the U.S. Treasury said.
Separately, the Fauquier County School Division will receive $5.9 million, at least 20% of which must be used to help students who have fallen behind academically during the pandemic. To this end, the school division will host a six-week “summer academy” in June and July, along with other programs that will continue through at least the fall.
The latest federal allocation to the county is $3.3 million more than the total amount allocated to Fauquier by the CARES Act, passed by the U.S. Congress in March 2020 during the early days of the pandemic. Fauquier County and its incorporated towns received a total of $12.4 million last year from the Coronavirus Relief Fund, the fund created by the CARES Act. The Fauquier County government retained $10.5 million from those disbursements, with the rest going to the towns.
Localities may use the new federal funds for a broader range of items than the Coronavirus Relief Fund allocations, which required localities show expenditures were made directly as a result of the pandemic.
For instance, the county government transferred $1.7 million of its federal allotment last year to the school division to purchase 4,300 student Chromebooks, as most students began the school year learning remotely. Internet and technology-related expenditures made up about half of all uses of federal funds last year, with the remainder going to items like personal protective equipment and grants to local businesses affected by the pandemic.
The language of the American Rescue Plan Act, while similar to the CARES Act, allows localities to use the money for some infrastructure projects and is generally less strict in how funds can be used. The text specifically mentions “necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure” without a requirement to justify those expenditures as being related to the pandemic.
How constrained counties will be in the use of the funds for capital projects is somewhat unclear. The National Association of Counties, a group that lobbies on behalf of counties nationwide, asked for “clarification” on the allowable infrastructure uses of the funds in a March 18 letter to the U.S. Treasury secretary, arguing the text of the bill allows for “vital community infrastructure projects” like public safety facilities, public health facilities, transportation infrastructure and economic development capital projects.
“While the [Coronavirus Relief Fund] aided certain sectors impacted by the pandemic including health care, schools and housing, its lack of flexibility ultimately limited our ability to implement projects and services that would have benefited our residents and communities,” the letter said.
Monday’s guidance included little beyond the text of the bill itself, however. According to the communication from the treasury department, counties may use the funds to: “support public health expenditures … economic impacts caused by the public health emergency … replace lost public sector revenue … provide premium pay for essential workers … [and] invest in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.”
There is the likely prospect of evolving guidance from the treasury department, as the guidance released Monday was termed an “interim final rule.” The treasury department periodically issued updated guidance on the CARES Act throughout 2020, most recently releasing an update in January, 10 months after the bill’s passage.
Fauquier residents will have the opportunity to weigh in how the funds are used by the county government at a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, during the Fauquier County Board of Supervisor’s regular meeting at the Warren Green Building.
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.