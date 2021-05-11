Fauquier County government to receive $13.8 million in federal funds

The American Rescue Plan Act

This year’s wide-ranging stimulus bill was passed along party lines by congressional Democrats (no Republican voted for the bill) and signed into law March 11, almost exactly a year after the passage of the CARES Act.

The latest stimulus bill sets aside $350 billion for state and local governments across the country, part of a $1.9 trillion spending package that included $1,400 direct payments to most Americans along with more than $120 billion for K-12 schools and billions more for vaccination efforts, aid to small businesses, childcare, mental health services and a major, one-year expansion of the Child Tax Credit – among a host of other items.

Another part of the bill is $10 billion for infrastructure projects around the country, including $100 million for projects in Virginia. Included on the Fauquier supervisors’ agenda is a resolution to send a letter to the Fauquier delegation to the Virginia General Assembly supporting “the prioritization of school construction-ready projects in the allocation of State ARP funding.”

The resolution mentions two Fauquier County school projects, the renovations of Cedar Lee Middle School and Taylor Middle School, as potential recipients of aid. The Cedar Lee project is scheduled to break ground this fall, and construction at Taylor will begin next year.