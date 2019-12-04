Liberty High School senior Gabi Richards always thought that maybe she’d like to be a teacher. When she entered high school, she said, she “fell full-on in love with life science and environmental studies” and decided being a high school science teacher was the perfect fit. For students like Gabi, who make the choice to pursue a teaching career while they are still in high school, Fauquier County Schools offers a leg up.
In an attempt to enhance teacher-recruitment efforts, Fauquier started a “grow your own teachers” program three years ago. High school students who take the two-semester Teachers for Tomorrow course are guaranteed a teaching job once they earn their degree and license, said Superintendent of Schools David Jeck at a Nov. 25 School Board meeting.
Liberty High School is now in its third year of the Virginia Teachers for Tomorrow course under math teacher Carrie Linebaugh. Enrollment was at 12 this fall; a recently added second section – Teachers for Tomorrow II – accounts for three of the dozen.
Kettle Run High School’s 2020 spring catalog is advertising the course for the first time. One junior and three seniors are signed up; the course will be taught by history teacher David Kuzma.
Students learn about school law and learning styles and gain real-world experience during four-week “field experiences.” Although the students value the classroom lessons in learning techniques and lesson plans, it’s these hands-on moments that they are most enthusiastic about.
Gabi spent four weeks worth of half days helping in an eighth-grade science class at Cedar Lee Middle School. She said she enjoyed getting groups of students to work together in learning stations. She studied the different ways students learn and how to address students’ special needs -- and she did a lot of public speaking.
She said she learned that you have to be a little more stern than she expected with eighth-graders and that it’s important to do hands-on activities to prevent boredom. Gabi offers advice to other students considering teaching: “Love what you do and embrace all of it!”
Kristeena Kenny completed her field experience working with little ones at M.M. Pierce Elementary School. She acknowledged the challenges of working with “energetic” kindergartners, and “how to teach them in the way they can learn.” She said, “They are very high-maintenance and take a lot of patience.”
Leah Eckert said she always wanted to be a pediatrician, “and then I took this class.” Now she’s not sure. She said the Teachers for Tomorrow class “really gives you perspective as a teacher.”
She worked with first-graders at Grace Miller Elementary School, and interacted with some “challenged learners,” those with learning disabilities or who do not speak English. “Even if kids learn differently, there are a lot of similarities. They like to be active and they love getting your attention.”
Eckert said she is taking some medical-oriented classes next semester but admits she may choose to teach second or third grade.
Jarvis Turnipseed said he enjoyed his field experience teaching physical education at Cedar Lee Middle School. He said he learned how to cope with high-maintenance kids: “keep them busy and don’t overexplain things.”
Jarvis is sure he wants to teach P.E. in high school or middle school and coach football in Fauquier.
Julia Crofford has also made up her mind about teaching; she’s all in. Her mom is a kindergarten teacher and she’d like to work with young children too. She said that during her field experience with kindergartners at M.M. Pierce, she learned that “hugs make everything better.”
Does she want to teach in Fauquier County? “100 percent.”
A senior, Julia is planning on taking the second semester of Teachers for Tomorrow in the spring.
There are three students currently in the Teachers for Tomorrow II class at Liberty.
Senior Julia Hoffman said that the advanced course is self-run and student-driven. Students set up their own practical learning experiences, spreading out their field experiences over the semester and among different student populations. She has worked with several grade levels – from shadowing a kindergarten teacher to teaching classes to eighth-graders.
The students set goals for themselves and write about what they’ve learned.
Hoffman is applying to Mary Washington University, Old Dominion University and Radford University and is planning on majoring in elementary education. Most likely she’d like to come back to Fauquier to teach, but she’s considering five years in the Peace Corps first.
In 2018, 19 percent of new hires (23 teachers) were graduates of Fauquier County Public Schools.
Reach Robin Earl at real@fauquier.com
