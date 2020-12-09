It appears Fauquier County student athletes can no longer count on county transportation to sports contests.
Last Friday, Frank Finn, executive director of student services for the Fauquier County school system, sent a letter to high schoolers’ parents stating a significant change in transportation for athletes.
The statement read, "Also, given the current status of transportation services, parents will need to provide transportation for their student athlete to all games. Student athletes may not drive themselves to games.”
Finn explained that the spread of COVID-19 in Fauquier County is the reason behind the changes. The pandemic has led to a shortage of accredited school bus drivers, plus the issue of proper social distancing is a concern.
Formerly, all athletes were required to ride school-provided transportation to an away venue unless previous permission had been given. Even then, athletes were not permitted to drive themselves.
With parents required for rides but not allowed to watch games, which is the policy in Fauquier County, it could create extra driving. Already complaints have surfaced on social media from county parents about what they were supposed to do while the game was played.
All three schools have Winchester area schools on the schedule, too far to return to Fauquier County.
Theoretically, they could wait outside and watch the game on their phones.
The county is installing cameras in the gymnasiums for streaming via the National Federation of High Schools site. Thousands of games nationally are available by subscription and are available on multiple devices. More information will be forthcoming on how to subscribe.
