The Fauquier County government has established a call center to assist county residents who wish to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine or find other information about being vaccinated. County staff members can help people who do not have access to a computer or are having trouble signing up through the health department, according to a Feb. 2 press release.
The call center can be reached at 540-422-0111, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. Questions can also be addressed to covid.registration@fauquiercounty.gov.
Staff members are able to sign up residents for a vaccine through the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the division of the Virginia Department of Health that includes Fauquier County and four other counties. Additionally, staffers will be available to answer more general questions about the vaccine rollout.
County staff members will also assist the health district in arranging vaccination appointments for county residents who have already signed up for a vaccine through the health district, the press release said.
Residents of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District can register for a vaccine directly at rrhd.org.
