To become a firefighter-paramedic, EMS Capt. Jessica Potter had to climb multiple flights of stairs carrying 50 pounds of equipment, drag a mannequin weighing up to 180 pounds through an obstacle course and complete other heavy, sweaty tasks, all in 8 minutes or less.
She successfully passed the test, which is the same for men and women, in 7 minutes and 58 seconds, as she remembers it. Only then could she be considered for employment. It wasn’t easy, but it was worth it, says Potter, recently promoted to supervisor of emergency medical services for the Fauquier County Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management.
She has some advice for other women considering a career in fire, rescue and emergency services. “I would say: ‘Do it.’ I think there’s a misconception among women that they can’t do it, or maybe they were told they can’t do it, but you can do it.”
Adding women to the ranks of firefighters is a work in progress. Nationwide, just 4% of career firefighters are women, according to the U.S. Fire Service, part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. In Fauquier County, 16% of 158 firefighters are women, Fire Chief Darren Stevens said. The most recent graduating class of new recruits included six women, the most Fire and Rescue has ever seen in one class, Stevens said.
The Fauquier Fire Academy recently graduated 22 new firefighter EMTs, including six women — …
‘If you see one, you can be one’
“Much of our success has been the result of ‘word of mouth’ recruitment,” Stevens said. “Our current staff have done a tremendous job reaching out to potential applicants. We strive to ensure that women are represented for public events and visible in our recruitment efforts,” he said. “If you can see one, you can be one.”
All Fauquier County firefighters are also trained as emergency medical technicians, so they can respond to fires, crashes and medical emergencies. Fauquier County gradually has increased the number of certified paramedics it employs; paramedics have more medical training than EMTs.
“It’s not a job for everybody,” Potter, 37, continued. “But if it’s something you’re interested in, you’ve just got to challenge yourself a little bit. It’s definitely the most challenging job I’ve been in over the years.”
Potter did not choose the career, she said. It chose her. “It was kind of happenstance,” she said. A friend was joining a volunteer fire department in Prince William County, and Potter, 18 years old at the time, decided to try it too, first earning credentials as an EMT. She is one of four women, including a battalion chief, who are professional officers in Fauquier County Department of Fire Rescue and Emergency Management.
She since has received additional medical training to become a critical-care paramedic, which allows her to perform minor surgical procedures and provide blood products to victims at an accident scene. She does not ride on the fire trucks like she once did, because her “buggy” carries specialized medical supplies that allow her to provide a range of care, including intubating patients who cannot breathe on their own and performing ultrasounds.
When she is on duty, she goes to all serious incidents in Fauquier County, including fires and car accidents with people trapped in their vehicles. Most of the time, she decides whether to go to the scene of other 911 calls, such as someone who becomes ill at home. Potter’s interview with the Fauquier Times was put on hold while Potter drove to a medical call in Old Town Warrenton. As it turned out, no paramedic was needed that time.
She and the other paramedics can be dispatched anywhere within the boundaries of Fauquier County, 647 square miles. “We’re able to bring a second set of hands, a second set of eyes to a problem when we weren’t able to do that before.”
She works 24-hour shifts starting at 6 a.m., although she usually arrives about a half hour early. She shares the firehouse with four or five other people. They have separate sleeping quarters and a common kitchen and living area. She gets 48 hours off after a shift, then she’s back for another 24 hours of work. After six or seven shifts, she gets an extra day off. That schedule runs year-round, including holidays and weekends.
Balancing act
With a 3-year-old son and a husband who also works in fire and rescue, family life is challenging. The couple has arranged their lives so that one parent always is home with their son, because finding childcare that fits their schedules is all but impossible. As a result, they don’t get to see much of each other.
Fire and rescue services still are figuring out how to help employees balance family life with their work, she said. To attract more women into fire service, departments will need to better address the needs of families, including reliable day-care for shifts that start at 6 a.m., when few day-care centers are open.
There is no denying the job is physically demanding. Men generally have more muscle mass than women, but women can use their brains to create workarounds. For example, women can handle heavy hoses using different techniques than men. Potter said, “A lot of women are very technique-based, especially in this job,” she said. “I’m not going to do the job the same as my 300-pound partner.”
Potter must stay in good physical shape because moving people’s bodies is heavy work. “You don’t have to be a big, burly person,” she said. “You just have to maintain your fitness.” Potter works out at a local gym.
Fire departments traditionally have been “boys’ clubs” and turning that around takes time. Potter has run into obstacles because she is a woman. “You don’t always get the same respect,” she said. There are men who believe “You shouldn’t talk to me like that because my mom doesn’t talk to me (like that).”
That sentiment isn’t just within the department, but also comes from patients. For example, Potter once went with a female partner to the home of an elderly woman in distress. When the woman saw them, she said, “I thought I called the fire department.” The patient was confused because she expected men, not women, to be firefighter-EMTs.
In another case, a patient wondered why Potter and not her male partner was providing treatment. “He was like, ‘Well, Ma’am, she’s the paramedic. She’s taking care of you.’ “
Being a woman in a management role also is challenging. “You really have to be able to advocate for yourself,” Potter said. “I’m a pretty no-nonsense type in general, but I think that being in the fire department for most of my adult life has really kind of made that the forefront of my personality.”
Working as hard as the men isn’t enough, Potter said. “I think as women we have to prove ourselves tenfold. It’s like a lot of the paramilitary organizations where men are used to being in charge.”
Another challenge for women in fire and rescue positions is parental leave. Potter had to use accrued leave to pay for 12 weeks off after the birth of the couple’s son. The federal Family and Medical Leave Act guarantees 12 weeks off after the birth of a child and a job to come back to, but it does not guarantee pay during that leave. Getting enough paid time off to cover 12 weeks of parental leave took five years, Potter said.
Even with 12 weeks’ leave, returning to such a physically demanding job was tough, she said. The challenges went beyond trying to pump milk for the baby when a call came in at the station, and she had to drop everything and go.
“I told people I was so ready to go back to work — like to leave the house to go back — but I was not ready to work 24 hours. I’m like, ‘I guess I’m ready to go back to duty, but I don’t fit in any of my pants, and I’m tired.’”
Light duty assignments for six months after a baby is born would work much better, she said. By then, babies likely are waking up only once during the night, and new mothers are stronger.
“There’s a lot of sexism in the fire department (nationwide),” Potter said, but it gradually is fading as older firefighters retire and younger, perhaps more progressive recruits take their places. “I think we’ll see it less and less, but it’s definitely still there. It’s definitely still very much alive.”
