photo_ft_women first responders Captain Potter.JPG

Capt. Jessica Potter of the Fauquier County Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Colleen LaMay

Female first responders

This is the first in a series of stories about women who work as first responders in Fauquier County. Historically, men comprise most of the police officers, firefighters, medical technicians and paramedics nationwide. That is changing across the nation — and here too.

photo_ft_women first responders Captain Jessica Potter.JPG

Capt. Jessica Potter is on her way to a call in Old Town Warrenton.
photo_ft_women first responders 5.JPG

Capt. Jessica Potter of the Fauquier County Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management

