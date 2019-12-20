A Fauquier County Sheriff’s deputy was transported to the hospital for treatment of a shoulder injury Thursday after he was assaulted while responding to a domestic disturbance call in Bealeton, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies were called to an apartment complex on Willow Drive in Bealeton at 8:10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, for a report of a fight in progress in one of the apartments, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
During the investigation, a male suspect questioned by the deputies became agitated and uncooperative. The man then assaulted Fauquier County Sheriff Cpl. C.T. Irby, causing injury.
The man was then subdued and taken into custody by another deputy.
It was later determined the man and his wife were involved in a domestic altercation during which the man is alleged to have thrown a chair from a balcony and punched holes in a wall, prompting the call to 911 by a neighbor.
Francis Thomas Tierney, Jr., 27, of Bealeton, was arrested and charged with a felony for assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor obstruction of justice in connection with the incident.
Tierney is being held with no bond at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center, the release said.
