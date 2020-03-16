Today, Fauquier County Administrator Paul McCulla declared a local emergency in Fauquier County effective March 17, at 9 a.m.
The emergency was declared because of the “threat to public health and safety of the citizens of Fauquier County from exposure to COVID-19,” McCulla said in a press release.
“The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic constitute an emergency of such sufficient severity to warrant a coordinated response from various county departments, agencies, and volunteer organizations,” said the press release.
The release continues, “As a result of the declaration of local emergency... Fauquier County is taking a number of precautionary measures to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 …. We urge citizens to follow the recommendations of the CDC, especially in regards to practicing good hygiene, social distancing and staying home if you exhibit flu-like systems."
The Fauquier County Board of Supervisors will be holding a virtual public hearing on its proposed budget and tax rates on Thursday, March 19, at 7 p.m. Citizens may view the virtual public hearing via livestream by going to: http://fauquier-va.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_id=1 and selecting the Board of Supervisors’ March 19 Budget Public Hearing.
McCulla said in the press release, “To have your comments read to the board of supervisors during the budget public hearing, citizens may e-mail their comments to: budgetoffice@fauquiercounty.gov. Because of the directive to limit gatherings to no more than ten people in one location, live citizen participation at the meeting location cannot be accommodated. Please participate virtually in this process.”
In addition, as of March 16:
- All government meeting rooms are closed to non-governmental meeting uses, effective immediately.
- All libraries are closed. Beginning Wednesday, March 18, the library will begin phone and curbside services at all library locations. Residents may visit the Fauquier County public library website for further details.
- All Parks and Recreation programs are cancelled. All rental of shelters and other park locations are also cancelled. County parks will remain open for passive recreation; however, all playgrounds and restrooms are closed and will remain closed.
- Sheriff’s Office public events, off-duty staffing and car seat installation/inspection is temporarily suspended.
- The board of supervisors’ work session meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, at 2 p.m. is canceled.
- The Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 19, is canceled and all matters are rescheduled to its next meeting.
- The Board of Zoning and Appeals meeting scheduled for April 2, is canceled and all matters are rescheduled to its next meeting.
- In transacting business with the county, citizens are strongly encouraged to complete their transactions online or via the phone. Checks for payments may be placed in the mail rather than being paid in person or you can pay for services online. Residents should call before visiting a county department. A phone directory can be accessed on our webpage at https://www.fauquiercounty.gov/.
- Staff is being directed to use social distancing as much as possible to avoid unnecessary physical contact and help citizens via phone rather than in person when possible.
- The county has a coronavirus updates website at https://www.fauquiercounty.gov/government/departments-a-g/emergency-services/-fsiteid-
McCulla said, “While we realize the inconvenience to the citizens of the county in taking these actions, the unprecedented nature and effects of COVID-19 require these actions be taken to protect the citizens of the county from its further spread and to ensure the continuity of governmental service to the citizens of Fauquier County during this crisis.”
