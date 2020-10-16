Virtual walk to benefit Family Shelter Services
Family Shelter Services is hosting the Piedmont Pumpkin Excursion, throughout October as a fundraiser for operational and maintenance expenses.
FSS has teamed with local businesses to be stops along the excursion route. Stops along the way include Red Truck Bakery, Pearmund Cellars, Naked Mountain Winery, Great Harvest Bread Co. and Front Porch in the Plains.
Each registrant receives a small pumpkin from Al’s Pumpkin Patch, a route map and magnet to commemorate their journey and contribution to FSS. The cost per registrant is $35. Route stops are located throughout Vint Hill, Warrenton, The Plains and Marshall as well as some outlying stops. Registration is now open at familyshelterservices.org/ppe and ends Oct. 31.
Family Shelter Services – formerly Fauquier Family Shelter Services - is a private nonprofit organization operating a 52-bed emergency homeless shelter in Warrenton and 24-unit transitional housing in Vint Hill that serves nearly 400 people annually.
As FSS receives no state or federal funding and relies primarily on community giving, the group said in a news release.
For more information, visit www.familyshelterservices.org/ppe.
Virtual genealogy workshop set for Saturday, Nov. 7
The Fauquier Court House Chapter, NSDAR, with the Culpeper Minute Men, SAR, will hold its 15th Annual Genealogy Workshop virtually on Zoom from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday Nov. 7.
The workshop will include workshops on court records; internet resources; African American research and resources; resources to use when no vital records are available; DAR requirements and resources; SAR requirements and resources; organizing your research, and interpreting your DNA results.
There will be a door prize drawing during the lunch break.Participants must register by Nov. 5. Contact Annie Campeol at anniepcamp@outlook.com and provide your name, email and ZIP code. DAR and SAR members should also provide the name of their chapter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.